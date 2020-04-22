Breaking

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn

King’s Lynn Town’s season is officially over after National League clubs voted to end the 2019-20 campaign at its current point.

The league said there was a “clear majority of clubs in favour” from the almost 90pc of responses returned.

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve had, reluctantly, voted for the season to be ended, and will now await the outcome of a second vote on what to do next – whether there should be promotion and relegation issues resolved or annul all results.

Lynn are currently second in the National League North, two points behind York City but with two games in hand.

A National League statement added: “In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League’s board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.”

Barrow were four points at the top of the National League when it was halted.

Two clubs are usually promoted from the fifth tier into League Two, with four clubs being relegated and replaced by the champions and play-off winners in each of the National League North and South divisions.

In March, leagues from the men’s seventh tier downwards in England were ended immediately and results expunged.