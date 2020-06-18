Linnets boss thanks fans and his ‘special group’ of players

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve, right, and director of football Rob Back celebrating the club's promotion Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has praised the club’s supporters following the confirmation of his team’s promotion to the full National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager has engineered a remarkable two promotions in a row for the Linnets.

Their performances have seen crowds at The Walks almost double last season, to an average home attendance of just over 1,400 – the highlight being the 4,000-plus crowd that saw Lynn beat nearest rivals York City 1-0 in January.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all the people who have been behind this great achievement,” said Culverhouse.

“The chairman, Steve (Cleeve) who, without his support this would not have been possible.

“Robbie Back, who works tirelessly to push the club forwards and Baz (assistant manager Paul Bastock) and Carol Holland (club physio) for their care and dedication to detail throughout the season.

“And of course this special group of players who give everything they have for the club and the shirt. Also to all the volunteers, match day and non match day, their time and effort is so much appreciated.

“And finally the supporters who make this a very special club, and without their passion and drive this would have been beyond us, Thank you.”

Lynn’s promotion as National League North champions was confirmed on Wednesday evening after the National League clubs voted to settle final positions by a points per game calculation. It meant Lynn leapfrogged York to take spot - having been two points behind but with two games in hand when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It ended weeks of speculation and, for Lynn, an anxious wait to learn their fate.

Lynn’s director of football Back added: “It has been a very long process but to finally get there is an amazing feeling.

“The players have been amazing and very consistent over the past season and they so deserve this promotion.

“When I used to come along and watch from the terraces it was always my dream to see us playing National League football so for me it really is a dream come true.”