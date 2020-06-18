Search

Advanced search

Linnets boss thanks fans and his ‘special group’ of players

PUBLISHED: 14:41 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 18 June 2020

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve, right, and director of football Rob Back celebrating the club's promotion Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve, right, and director of football Rob Back celebrating the club's promotion Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has praised the club’s supporters following the confirmation of his team’s promotion to the full National League.

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager has engineered a remarkable two promotions in a row for the Linnets.

Their performances have seen crowds at The Walks almost double last season, to an average home attendance of just over 1,400 – the highlight being the 4,000-plus crowd that saw Lynn beat nearest rivals York City 1-0 in January.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all the people who have been behind this great achievement,” said Culverhouse.

“The chairman, Steve (Cleeve) who, without his support this would not have been possible.

“Robbie Back, who works tirelessly to push the club forwards and Baz (assistant manager Paul Bastock) and Carol Holland (club physio) for their care and dedication to detail throughout the season.

“And of course this special group of players who give everything they have for the club and the shirt. Also to all the volunteers, match day and non match day, their time and effort is so much appreciated.

“And finally the supporters who make this a very special club, and without their passion and drive this would have been beyond us, Thank you.”

Lynn’s promotion as National League North champions was confirmed on Wednesday evening after the National League clubs voted to settle final positions by a points per game calculation. It meant Lynn leapfrogged York to take spot - having been two points behind but with two games in hand when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It ended weeks of speculation and, for Lynn, an anxious wait to learn their fate.

Lynn’s director of football Back added: “It has been a very long process but to finally get there is an amazing feeling.

“The players have been amazing and very consistent over the past season and they so deserve this promotion.

“When I used to come along and watch from the terraces it was always my dream to see us playing National League football so for me it really is a dream come true.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

More than 200 pupils highlight racism issues at top private school

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster at Norwich School, said the school was addressing racism. Photo: Norwich School

Revealed: Where police had most complaints about second homeowners visiting Norfolk in lockdown

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man jailed after child suffered ‘dreadful multiple injuries’

Alex Redding. PIC: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town’s market reopening marred by ‘violent incident’

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Triple injury blow for City ahead of Saints clash

Daniel Farke faces the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of Norwich City's return to Premier League action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Power cut expected to leave nearly 150 homes without electricity for up to eight hours

A power cut due to a grounded overhead line left 141 homes without electricity. Picture: UK Power Networks

Norfolk bus firm offers ‘change vouchers’ to cash-paying passengers

Sanders Coaches have announced they are introducing 'change vouchers'. Picture: Archant
Drive 24