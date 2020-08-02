Linnets sign former Norwich City analyst to work in sports science

Ben Alger Picture: King's Lynn Town FC Archant

King’s Lynn Town have added to the sports science part of their backroom staff.

Ben Alger has joined the Linnets in the role of Sports Science Support.

“I am really excited to have joined King’s Lynn Town in the role of Sports Science Support,” he told the club’s official web site.

“I’m also hugely thankful to both (manager) Ian Culverhouse and (director of football) Rob Back for allowing me the opportunity to work alongside them at the football club. It is a really exciting project to be part of and I’ll do my utmost to achieve the goals set out by the manager.

“I have just graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science (BSc) and I really wanted to carry on the knowledge that I’ve learnt in my degree and use it in an applied setting, especially elite football, being that I’ve already had a taste of it with two years of experience as performance analyst with Leicester City and Norwich City respectively. Within my role at The Walks I’ll mainly be handling data related with the players’ physical attributes, consulting with the manager about physical performance, and producing physical data reports regarding weekly training load, while assisting with the running of the sessions wherever needed.”