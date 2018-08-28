King’s Lynn ease into play-offs places after controversial Marriott strike

Kings Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott grabbed the winner at Biggleswade Picture: Matthew Usher

The Linnets came from behind to grab three important at promotion rivals Biggleswade Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe White gave the high flying hosts an early second-half lead, but Chris Henderson’s quick response and a poacher-like finish from striker Adam Marriott proved enough to secure the points and propel Lynn into a play-off league positions for the first time this season.

Spells of heavy rain had left the Langford Road pitch in a heavy, but playable, state which ensured the opening spell saw both sets of players adapting to the glue-pot conditions. Chances were at a premium in the opening half with Ryan Jarvis heading over a Michael Clunan corner for Town and White pulling a shot wide for the Waders as both sets of defences held firm.

White broke through the Linnets’ offside trap shortly after the restart with only the timely intervention of Rory McAuley preventing the dangerous striker getting a shot away. Jonny McNamara, so often a thorn in Town’s side over recent seasons, blazed a shot well wide as the hosts continued to probe a stretched Lynn defence.

The pressure told eventually as White collected a low ball into the box before neatly turning and placing it beyond Alex Street.

But the lead lasted just four minutes with the Linnets getting the quick response they were looking for – albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. A quick break out of defence saw Marriott collect the ball and embark on a right-sided run which dragged across chasing home defenders, freeing up Henderson in the centre, who took the ball on before launching a rocket shot which struck the underside of the bar and bounced to safety.

However the eagle-eyed assistant raised his flag and indicated the ball had indeed crossed the line and a goal was awarded – prompting long and loud home protests.

The goal clearly rocked the Waders with Lynn now looking the more dangerous. Substitute Craig Parker scuffed a shot following Michael Gash’s pass as visiting control grew and it wasn’t long before the classy winner arrived. Henderson picked out Frazer Blake–Tracy with a raking pass and the defender danced his way beyond several despairing home tackles before teeing up the razor-sharp Marriott, who swept the ball home.

Lowestoft – whose home game against Halesowen was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch – are Boxing Day visitors to The Walks.

Biggleswade: Donkin, Bradshaw, Walster, Forbes, Gent, Longe-King, McNamara (Donnelly 84), Makoma, White, Ball (Kirkpatrick 86), Bell (Brooks 80). Subs not used: Smith, Allinson. Goal: White 54

Lynn: Street, Richards, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Henderson (Castellan 87), Gash, Marriott, Hawkins (Parker 61). Subs not used: Limb, Bastock. Goals: Henderson 58, Marriott 77

Ref: Tim Donnellan. Att: 202