Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn ease into play-offs places after controversial Marriott strike

PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 December 2018

Kings Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott grabbed the winner at Biggleswade Picture: Matthew Usher

Kings Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott grabbed the winner at Biggleswade Picture: Matthew Usher

The Linnets came from behind to grab three important at promotion rivals Biggleswade Town.

Joe White gave the high flying hosts an early second-half lead, but Chris Henderson’s quick response and a poacher-like finish from striker Adam Marriott proved enough to secure the points and propel Lynn into a play-off league positions for the first time this season.

Spells of heavy rain had left the Langford Road pitch in a heavy, but playable, state which ensured the opening spell saw both sets of players adapting to the glue-pot conditions. Chances were at a premium in the opening half with Ryan Jarvis heading over a Michael Clunan corner for Town and White pulling a shot wide for the Waders as both sets of defences held firm.

White broke through the Linnets’ offside trap shortly after the restart with only the timely intervention of Rory McAuley preventing the dangerous striker getting a shot away. Jonny McNamara, so often a thorn in Town’s side over recent seasons, blazed a shot well wide as the hosts continued to probe a stretched Lynn defence.

The pressure told eventually as White collected a low ball into the box before neatly turning and placing it beyond Alex Street.

But the lead lasted just four minutes with the Linnets getting the quick response they were looking for – albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. A quick break out of defence saw Marriott collect the ball and embark on a right-sided run which dragged across chasing home defenders, freeing up Henderson in the centre, who took the ball on before launching a rocket shot which struck the underside of the bar and bounced to safety.

However the eagle-eyed assistant raised his flag and indicated the ball had indeed crossed the line and a goal was awarded – prompting long and loud home protests.

The goal clearly rocked the Waders with Lynn now looking the more dangerous. Substitute Craig Parker scuffed a shot following Michael Gash’s pass as visiting control grew and it wasn’t long before the classy winner arrived. Henderson picked out Frazer Blake–Tracy with a raking pass and the defender danced his way beyond several despairing home tackles before teeing up the razor-sharp Marriott, who swept the ball home.

Lowestoft – whose home game against Halesowen was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch – are Boxing Day visitors to The Walks.

Biggleswade: Donkin, Bradshaw, Walster, Forbes, Gent, Longe-King, McNamara (Donnelly 84), Makoma, White, Ball (Kirkpatrick 86), Bell (Brooks 80). Subs not used: Smith, Allinson. Goal: White 54

Lynn: Street, Richards, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Henderson (Castellan 87), Gash, Marriott, Hawkins (Parker 61). Subs not used: Limb, Bastock. Goals: Henderson 58, Marriott 77

Ref: Tim Donnellan. Att: 202

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Worried owners hope to hear news of missing cats this Christmas

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients

League of Friends members prepare to deliver Christmas gifts to patients at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital. Picture by Richard Batson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists