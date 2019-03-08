Search

Another cracker in store as Linnets face old foes Hereford

PUBLISHED: 10:50 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 09 August 2019

Simon Lappin is fouled during the game against Hereford at The Walks in 2018 Picture: Ian Burt

Simon Lappin is fouled during the game against Hereford at The Walks in 2018 Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Ian Culverhouse is expecting another home cracker on Saturday as big-spending Hereford come to town.

Having seen off Kettering - the only team to finish above them last season - in midweek, the Linnets now face the only team to better them in the previous campaign.

While Lynn's chase of the Bulls in 2017-18 was ultimately unsuccessful, Culverhouse's team did do the double - they won 3-2 at The Walks in the January, and then 2-0 away to Hereford less than two months later.

Hereford are determined to get back into the Football League and have increased their budget accordingly - all of which cranks up the mood ahead of Saturday's encounter as Lynn look to claim another early-season scalp.

The visitors were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Spennymoor Town a week ago in their season-opener, but followed up with a 2-0 midweek win at Gloucester.

With Lynn turning in a top-quality display to beat Kettering 2-1 on Tuesday, it has the makings of another cracker at The Walks within the space of a few days - and Culverhouse is hoping the home fans also produce a repeat performance.

"They were magnificent," he said. "And the boys fully deserve them coming out and we really do appreciate them coming and supporting - and long may it continue because it really does drive them on and they are really appreciative of it and Saturday should be another bumper one, hopefully.

"It is going to be a hell of a game. They have spent a lot of money this year and they are going for it so we have one of the big boys coming to our place so let's see how far we are away from them.

"Like I have said before, it is a learning process for us these first 10 games, we have one of the big boys coming to The Walks so let's see how well we cope with it.

"We have nothing to lose. Let's give it a go - let's go and play our way and then try and cause a surprise, because it will be a surprise because of how much budget they have.

"We have nothing to fear - let's show what a good team we are, because we are a good team. We knock the ball about and we will get stronger and stronger."

