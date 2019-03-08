Half-time: King's Lynn Town v Curzon Ashton

King's Lynn Town's Aaron Jones Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

HT: King's Lynn Town 2 Curzon Ashton 1

King's Lynn Town came from behind to lead midway through their National League North clash.

The game had started almost an hour late after the bus carrying the Curzon team suffered mechanical problems on the journey to Norfolk.

Aaron Jones was heavily involved in both Lynn goals, having come close himself after just two minutes when he who curled a right-footer which was inches wide of the far post.

But the delay seemed to effect Lynn more than Curzon, who made a much better start.

Sean Miller went for goal from a tight angle for the visitor, keeper Alex Street able to pad it out for a corner.

Robert Evans then put one past Street's right post from 20 yards.

It was a good start for the visitors, especially given their travel issues, and they deservedly went ahead on 12 minutes when Callum Saunders was played in by Luke Merrill and slid the ball past Street from 15 yards - definitely in the style of father Dean, the former Liverpool and Wales striker, who was watching from the directors' box.

Adam Marriott almost got an immediate reply, but from close range his effort was blocked by keeper Cameron Mason, hit a post and was scrambled to safety.

But Curzon almost doubled their lead on 17 minutes when the excellent Miller tried from distance, beating Street but seeing the ball come off the top of the bar.

Lynn slowly got their way into the game and they got the break on 33 minutes when Jones' cross from the right hit Josh Askew on the arm and after ref Brennan consulted his assistant, he pointed to the spot. Marriott stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to make it all square.

Six minutes before the break, Jones was involved again, his deep cross from the right met perfectly by Michael Gash who put a trademark header into the back of the net.

Lynn: Street, Jones, Fryatt, McAuley, Fox, Jarvis, Clunan, Payne, Henderson, Gash, Marriott. Subs: Barrows, Carey, Richards, Kelly, Stewart.

Curzon: Mason, Halls, Askew, Nicholas, Ali, Thornley, Merrill, Evans, Saunders, Miller, Regan. Subs: Wall, Elstone, Banister, Sinclair, Davies.