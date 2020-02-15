Search

Linnets will have fresh legs and minds ahead of belated return to action

15 February, 2020 - 07:00
Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town will be doubly eager to get back on to a football pitch when Bradford Park Avenue visit The Walks.

The last time the Linnets kicked a ball in anger they lost their long unbeaten home run, beaten 2-0 by Kidderminster Harriers.

Their hopes of getting that out of their system as soon as possible were frustrated by a nine-day wait - only to be ruined at the 11th hour when their game away to Gloucester City on Monday was postponed.

And whilst the Linnets' own version of the Premier League's winter break will enable a few bumps and knocks to heal, there's no doubt manager Ian Culverhouse would have liked to see his players get some action in over the past fortnight.

After that home defeat Culverhouse made it quite clear that he didn't expect anything but a big response from his players.

"The character has got to show and the character and that dressing room is big," he said.

"We have 15 games to play and each one is a big game for us and like I have always said, wherever we end up we end up - but it won't be for the lack of trying for what we have done this year."

One constant this season has been the relationship between dressing room and manager's office: the trust is clear, as summed up by striker Adam Marriott's view of the manager.

"He has just got the most respect from the boys," he said. "He has obviously been at the top and he knows what he is talking about. He is always changing different things in games and adapting to the circumstances and the boys are always on board with it. We don't mess about when he is talking, you listen. He is brilliant to be around to be fair. Just to listen to his ideas and it helps the boys going on to the pitch."

Marriott's view from inside the dressing room is also telling.

"We haven't got any big time Charlies, we knuckle down and try our best and that is all we can do," he said.

The inescapable fact is that Lynn remain top of the table, thanks in part to old rivals Boston beating York City last weekend.

Lynn take on a bottom-of-the-table Bradford PA who have striker Oli Johnson in their ranks, who played under Culverhouse at Norwich City and who scored as Lynn won the reverse fixture 3-2 in November.

