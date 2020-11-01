Gallery

‘You are always looking for an impact off the bench and I thought you couldn’t ask for a bigger impact than that’ - Culverhouse on Loza

Jamar Loza fires home King's Lynn Town's late winner

The Linnets were back on song with a 3-2 win over Woking - Chris Lakey watched the drama unfold

It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it - according to the song.

Lynn had their own Fun Boy Three in Jamar Loza, Adam Marriott and Sonny Carey.

To pick those three out is taking nothing away from the backing vocalists, on and off the pitch, the enthusiastic non-playing members of the squad in the stands kicking every ball.

Marriott set the ball rolling with a superb first-half opener which gave Lynn a lead for only the second time this season. Marriott looked sharper and produced a goal out of his personal “How to Score Like Adam Marriott” show reel.

Loza got the two late goals that won the game, thus lifting the weight of that testing four-match losing run, and will get the plaudits for a perfectly disciplined 30-minute cameo down the left flank against a former side.

Carey? Well, this boy is turning into something special. It’s hard to leave him out, although with games coming thick and fast it’s likely he will be part of the old switcheroo – on Saturday he effectively came in for Ryan Jarvis. Manager Ian Culverhouse never uses the word ‘dropped’ - and this win proved his point that it is a squad game.

In his post-match interviews, Carey’s name didn’t crop up in questioning - so Culverhouse did it. And it was a performance that shouldn’t go without mention. Only 19 years old, Carey took responsibility for driving Lynn forward from midfield. He took pot-shots, with either foot, when the goal was a realistic target, switched play to left and right, and dug in against a team which conceded fouls galore.

“Second half I couldn’t ask for more,” said Culverhouse. “They just responded to everything we wanted. They were superb. You are always looking for an impact off the bench and I thought you couldn’t ask for a bigger impact than that – he (Loza) was superb when he came on.”

It was a first half in which Lynn led, but only after Woking had taken the initiative.

“We looked a little bit afraid - and I understand we haven’t got much confidence at the moment and results breed confidence, but we wanted them to be brave on the ball and they dictated to us, and we became embroiled in their type of game where it was on the air and there were a lot of second balls,” said Culverhouse. “But I thought second half the character they showed and the response of trying to get on the ball and work our angles, and the little pockets was superb.”

Loza has started only one game for Lynn and in truth hadn’t really shone. But he was as effective as was Woking’s Matt Jarvis, the former Wolves and Norwich City winger who still knows how to clip in a cross from the left. Loza did that a time or to, but the fact he was often double-teamed or more shows the visitors hadn’t forgotten him.

“He has been a bit part player and he is a talent, he really is,” said Culverhouse.

“And we are so lucky to have him and that will do him the world of good. He’s got pace, that’s why he is at the football club, and all of a sudden you have a threat in behind all the time and that’s what we tried to do second half, we just tried to leave a couple of things behind them just to stretch them again.

“But I must say as well, Sonny Carey second half ... he’s putting in a shift at the moment, He plays with no fear and I have always said he is a talented boy.”

And that’s what gets results...

