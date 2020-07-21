Linnets sign young defender

King’s Lynn Town have made their second signing in two days.

Tai Fleming, an 18-year-old defender, came through Norwich City’s Academy system and has put pen to paper on a deal with Ian Culverhouse’s National League side.

Fleming, based in Downham Market, was at City from the age of 10 to 16 and in 2018 joined National League Yeovil Town’s Academy, where he spent the last two years.

“I am really excited to be joining what is my local club and cannot wait to get started,” said Fleming. “I enjoyed my time at Yeovil greatly and learned a lot but the chance to come home and play locally was far too good to turn down. The manager has an excellent squad here and I will be working very, very hard to break into the team and give 110pc every time I pull on a King’s Lynn shirt. My main position is as a defender but I can play midfield as well. I like to think I’m a bit of a terrier on the pitch, not letting people settle into their game or to dictate their style onto me. It’s a bit of a surreal feeling being here really but it’s a great opportunity for me and one which I aim to grab with both hands.”