Storm Dennis claims King's Lynn Town fixture

King's Lynn Town have postponed their game against Bradford Park Avenue Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town's return to action has been hit by Storm Dennis.

MATCH OFF: @officialKLtown V @BPAFCOfficial . Due to Health & Safety concerns. — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) February 15, 2020

After speaking with Hereford and reviewing the League guidance we have agreed that the game should NOT go ahead today due to the extreme weather conditions and travelling supporters and players safety in mind.#YCFC — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) February 15, 2020

The Linnets' scheduled home game against Bradford Park Avenue was called off before 9.30am.

In a tweet, the club said the decision was due to "health and safety concerns", with Storm Dennis sweeping across the country.

It is the second Linnets' fixture in a row in a row to have fallen foul of the weather, following the postponement of their game away to Gloucester City last Monday.

However, the Linnets know they will still top the National League North at the close of play on Saturday, with closest challengers York City also out of action, with their home game against Hereford also called off.

Lynn haven't played a game for a fortnight, since losing at home to Kidderminster Harriers, but are scheduled to travel to Chester on Tuesday night.