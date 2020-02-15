Storm Dennis claims King's Lynn Town fixture
PUBLISHED: 09:50 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 15 February 2020
King's Lynn Town's return to action has been hit by Storm Dennis.
The Linnets' scheduled home game against Bradford Park Avenue was called off before 9.30am.
In a tweet, the club said the decision was due to "health and safety concerns", with Storm Dennis sweeping across the country.
It is the second Linnets' fixture in a row in a row to have fallen foul of the weather, following the postponement of their game away to Gloucester City last Monday.
However, the Linnets know they will still top the National League North at the close of play on Saturday, with closest challengers York City also out of action, with their home game against Hereford also called off.
Lynn haven't played a game for a fortnight, since losing at home to Kidderminster Harriers, but are scheduled to travel to Chester on Tuesday night.