King's Lynn Town announce ticket prices for new season
PUBLISHED: 18:34 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 18 May 2019
MarkRichardHewlett
King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has tried to keep admission prices to a minimum as the Linnets prepare for their return to the National League set-up.
Promotion - secured with victory in the super final at Warrington last Saturday - means expenditure will undoubtedly increase as manager Ian Culverhouse builds a competitive side.
General admission for adults has gone up £2 to £15, with seating £17.
"We have attempted to keep increases to a minimum and have done our best to balance this across our pricing structure whilst budgeting for a higher level of football, which will bring increased operating costs to the club next season," said Cleeve after the 2019-20 prices were released on Saturday.
"After much thought, we have introduced a small charge to under-16s for the new season. I would encourage youngsters to purchase a £20 season ticket, which represents great value, as half of the games will be free to what our are future generation of supporters.
"Also a purchase of an adult season ticket produces a great saving spread over the season.
"We have what looks a very exciting season of football ahead of us and I look forward to your continued valuable support.
Prices
Adults: £15 (terrace), £17 (seat).
Concessions: 65+ £13 (terrace) £15 (seat).
Students and 16- and 17-year-olds: £9 terrace, £11 seat.
Under-16s: £2 (terrace or seat).
Season tickets (to cover either terrace or seating)
Adults: £290.
Concession 65+: £250.
Students and 16-, 17-year-olds: £165.
Under-16s: £20 (to include birthday card signed by favourite player).
Executive VIP season ticket: £775 - prices frozen from previous season.