King's Lynn Town announce ticket prices for new season

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Mark Hewlett MarkRichardHewlett

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has tried to keep admission prices to a minimum as the Linnets prepare for their return to the National League set-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Promotion - secured with victory in the super final at Warrington last Saturday - means expenditure will undoubtedly increase as manager Ian Culverhouse builds a competitive side.

General admission for adults has gone up £2 to £15, with seating £17.

"We have attempted to keep increases to a minimum and have done our best to balance this across our pricing structure whilst budgeting for a higher level of football, which will bring increased operating costs to the club next season," said Cleeve after the 2019-20 prices were released on Saturday.

"After much thought, we have introduced a small charge to under-16s for the new season. I would encourage youngsters to purchase a £20 season ticket, which represents great value, as half of the games will be free to what our are future generation of supporters.

"Also a purchase of an adult season ticket produces a great saving spread over the season.

"We have what looks a very exciting season of football ahead of us and I look forward to your continued valuable support.

Prices

Adults: £15 (terrace), £17 (seat).

You may also want to watch:

Concessions: 65+ £13 (terrace) £15 (seat).

Students and 16- and 17-year-olds: £9 terrace, £11 seat.

Under-16s: £2 (terrace or seat).

Season tickets (to cover either terrace or seating)

Adults: £290.

Concession 65+: £250.

Students and 16-, 17-year-olds: £165.

Under-16s: £20 (to include birthday card signed by favourite player).

Executive VIP season ticket: £775 - prices frozen from previous season.