Culverhouse in unique - and frustrating - position in Norfolk football

King's Lynn Town head to St Albans for their final friendly Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse takes his King’s Lynn Town side to St Albans for their final pre-season game – in a unique position in Norfolk football.

The Lynn boss has been preparing his side against a backdrop of confusion and some frustration among National League clubs over whether or not their season will start as scheduled next weekend.

The National League is at the elite level – which means no fans – but unlike other leagues, have yet to start their new season. So, above Lynn, Norwich City have a game, behind closed doors, and below them, Dereham Town and Eastern Counties League clubs can also play – and in front of fans too.

Lynn are stuck in the middle. But they make the trip today, with Culverhouse hoping to see striker Adam Marriott make his first appearance since damaging ankle ligaments at Stowmarket five weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Lowestoft Town will be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup exit when they take on Hednesford Town - but they will have to do it without Malachi Linton. The young striker has signed for Championship side Wycombe Wanderers following a trial period and Blues boss Jamie Godbold couldn’t be happier for the player.

“I am delighted for Mal to get the offer and be able to go back to full-time football,” the Blues boss told the official website. “It’s a great story and message to other young players that leave professional clubs. Since Mal came in to our changing room he has shown personality, commitment and talent and it was easy to overlook him being a teenager.

“I hope it lights a fire under some of our younger lads who may want to get back in the game and also shows what young players can achieve playing for Lowestoft Town with the right attitude.”

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier League leaders Kirkley & Pakefield will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat when they entertain Stanway Rovers. The Royals endured their first defeat of the season on Tuesday against Norwich United, who travel to Ely City.

Wroxham, who have won all their three league games so far, entertain Walsham-le-Willows.