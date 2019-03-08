Pre-season sorted for unbeaten Linnets - now it's off to Guiseley

King's Lynn Town's Ryan Hawkins was on target against Charlton's Under-23s Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town head to Guiseley on Saturday undefeated after completing their pre-season programme with a 3-3 draw against visiting Charlton Athletic Unders-23s.

The Linnets had won all five of their pre-season games and came up against a visiting side containing a number of triallists.

With the new season now just days away, Lynn boss Culverhouse has dispensed with that summer peculiarity.

It was one of those triallists who was upended by Alex Street in the second minute, allowing James Vennings to score from the spot. Two minutes later Kareem Isiaka made it 2-0.

The generous would say that the rain on top of the watering by new sprinklers made the pitch spongy and caught Lynn unawares. When the rain stopped, Lynn noticeably improved.

Sam Kelly was pulling the strings, Michael Gash always a threat up front and summer signing Nathan Fox ready to raid down the left.

It was Kelly who had Lynn's first real chance, moving the ball on to his left foot and forcing Nathan Harness into a diving save from the edge of the box. Ryan Hawkins tried his luck from distance but Harness was behind his effort all the way.

Lynn got back into the game on 24 minutes when Michael Clunan was fouled in the area, Kelly stepping up to convert from the spot.

Lynn's Jordan Richards and Charlton's Jay Mingi were providing an interesting sideshow to the main event with a running battle, but Ryan Hawkins put that into the shade on 38 minutes, lashing the ball home from six yards after the visitors failed to clear a cross by youth team player Joe Gascoigne.

Gash volleyed just wide, after another Gascoigne cross, but Lynn were well worth a share of the half-time spoils.

Culverhouse made lots of changes at the break, as expected, and it was one of those, Aaron Jones, who headed Lynn ahead soon after the hour mark before Isiaka got his second of the game to square it.

King's Lynn (first half): Street, Gascoigne, Fox, Fryatt, Smith, Richards, Clunan, Kelly, Gash, Stewart, Hawkins.

Second half: Street, Jones, McAuley, Gilbert, Howe, Jarvis, Richards, Henderson, Carey, Marriott, Hawkins.