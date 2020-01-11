Matchday live: Follow King's Lynn Town at Ebbsfleet in the FA Trophy

King's Lynn Town are at EbbsfleetUnited in the FA Trophy Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

King's Lynn Town take a break from league action when they head to Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their hosts are second from bottom of the National League and suffered a 7-0 defeat at leaders Barrow a week ago.

Lynn are flying high in the National League North, four points clear of York City, who are in league action at home to Telford.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse will have experienced midfielder Ryan Jarvis back after suspension, but centre-half Tom Ward is cup tied.

Captain Michael Clunan remains a long-term absentee with a broken leg, while central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith are moving ever closer to a return.

If the second round tie at Ebbsfleet's Kuflink Stadium is a draw, there will be a replay at The Walks on Tuesday evening, 7.45pm kick-off.

The winners of the tie will receive £5,250 in prize money and the losers £1,750.