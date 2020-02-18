Late heartbreak for Linnets as Chester come from behind to take victory

Chris Henderson was on target in King's Lynn Town's 3-2 defeat at Chester. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn Town's National League North title hopes suffered a setback as Simon Grand's injury time winner gave Chester a 3-2 victory at the Deva Stadium.

Ian Culverhouse's men remain a point clear at the top of the table with two games in hand over second-placed York City but the Linnets will see this as an opportunity missed having led twice in the north west.

The Linnets got their noses in front in the 25th minute when top goalscorer Adam Marriott turned provider to tee up Ross Barrows to tap home from close range.

The lead last just four minutes though as Joel Taylor's superb delivery was turned into his own net by Rory McAuley.

Chester almost took the lead early in the second half when Brad Jackson's cross was glanced on by Matty Hughes but Aaron Jones managed to clear off the line.

Lynn made the most of their reprieve just after the hour mark when Henderson's low drive found the back of the net. Chester responded well and levelled through Anthony Dudley thanks to a fine lob and the comeback was complete in the third minute of injury time when Grand scored the winner.