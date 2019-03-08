Video

Culverhouse sees good and bad points as Lynn grab valuable away draw

Ian Culverhouse handed out plaudits and criticism in equal measure after King's Lynn Town picked up their first point away from home.

Lynn came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Brackley, courtesy of Adam Marriott's injury-time penalty - before the hosts then missed a spot-kick of their own.

"I thought we were poor tonight to be honest," said the Linnets boss. "We didn't get hold of the ball in the final third well enough and it became a bit of a basketball game, back and forth all the time and we were too open.

"But I must say the character of the boys - I thought the response after they scored was very, very good. We went at them, we moved the ball with a bit of urgency, and got into good areas. It still kept coming back a little bit too easily but full credit to the boys for the way they kept going.

"To make matters worse, our game management after we scored and got back into the game was absolutely diabolical, to allow them to come into our box again right at the end when we have worked so hard to get something out of the game is incredible."

While last season's leading scorer, Marriott, converted from the spot, Culverhouse was concerned about the quality of football in the final third of the pitch.

"I don't think we had a cutting edge in the final third tonight," he said. "It was a little bit too easy for them; we never got around the back of them and put balls in. We huffed and puffed a little bit, but full credit to them - to come here to a good side and come away with a point ... I'll take that.

"Our link-up play with the front two was too slow at times - they had too many touches on it at times as well, the front two, and we gave the ball away, so a little bit of final third play and I think we will be alright."

Culverhouse made the first change to his starting line-up this season, with Jordan Richards preferred to midfielder Ryan Jarvis, who was on the bench, with Sonny Carey unavailable.

"That was just rest," added Culverhouse, speaking to the club's Youtube channel. "We have played four games in 10 days and it is hard. It was just giving him (Jarvis) a little break. If I had 11 others I could possibly throw on as well I would because we looked a little bit leggy, there wasn't that zip about us, that wasn't there."