King's Lynn have a spring in their heels as they prepare for away trips

King's Lynn Town's early-season form will be put to the test again on Tuesday night when they travel to Brackley.

Lynn's two wins have both come in front of their own fans, satisfying the well-worked theory that promoted teams should rely on home form and pick up what they can away.

Opening day at Guiseley, where they lost 3-0, was a reminder of the difficulties they face - the acid test will be how they come through at Brackley and the trip to Telford at the weekend,

But manager Ian Culverhouse will have seen enough in the past week to know they have a surprise or two up their sleeves - especially after Saturday's excellent 3-1 win over a Hereford side tipped by many to be title contenders.

"We will grow and grow in this league," he said. "I have always said the first 10 games is about learning what we can and can't do, but if we play like that we will surprise a few teams.

"Any game away from home, with the travelling and boys working, it means these are two really good tests for us. They have both been at this level for quite a while and they are settled and established teams at this level, so it is a big ask for us, two away games, but we have got nothing to fear. We will go there and try and play and see what we can do.

"We have some tired bodies because of the amount of work they are putting in, but you have got to run in games, I'm afraid, and the work they are putting in is first class.

"But we will go to Brackley and respect them - but try and give them a really good game."

Midweek away games are tough on local footballers, given their other life commitments - Chris Henderson is one of a group of Lynn who has experienced the demands of this level before.

"We didn't really know what we were coming into - some of us have played at this level before but for some of the lads it is their first time and I think Tuesday (beating Kettering) and today (beating Hereford) has given us confidence that we can do what we want to do and we don't have anything to fear," he said. "We are going to take a couple of spankings away from home especially, but I think we have got a chance to do something this season.

"Games come thick and fast, especially at the start of the season. Brackley is a tough one because we all have to work during the day and Tuesday nights are difficult, but I don't think we have anything to fear. I think we are thriving on it and today's result will wake a few people up in this league and make a few people realise we are going for it - and I look forward to it."