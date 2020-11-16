‘It is a hard task and we just need a reaction’ - Culverhouse on Linnets’ trip to Barnet

Jordan Richards injured his knee during the game against Woking Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse will be hoping Jordan Richards is fit for the trip to Barnet on Tuerday night.

Richards was absent on Saturday as Lynn were thumped 5-1 on the artificial pitch at Sutton United.

The 23-year-old has arguably been Lynn’s most consistent performer in the difficult early stages of the National League campaign.

“He has hurt his knee against Woking, got through Port Vale but it is just too painful, especially playing on that (pitch) because it doesn’t give people a lot of leeway with strains or muscle years,” said Culverhouse. “We have just got to be very careful.”

The Linnets boss has demanded a response from his players after the weekend defeat.

“We need a reaction and it is up to us to make sure it is a reaction,” he said. “It will be down to me to pick the right team, to go out there and get a reaction because it is another really hard game for us so we will wait and see.”

Culverhouse held a lengthy inquest with his players after the final whistle at Sutton, with a recent four-game losing run fresh in the minds.

“We had a good talk in there and they know,” he said. “As I said to them, I didn’t think I would have to go through that conversation again after what we went through early on in the season, but we have and it just shows to me that we haven’t really learned and that there is a lot more work to do.

“We were superb last week - everyone deserved a pat on the back and they got it but we have got to quickly let it go and move on to the next one.”

Barnet boss Pete Beadle is also looking to shake off a case of After the Lord Mayor’s Show – the Bees lost 3-1 at home to Bromley on Saturday, a week after beating Burton in the cup.

There is more symmetry: both have seven points, both are struggling for goals and both have leaky defences, although Lynn’s is currently by far the worst in the National League.

“It is a really hard game,” added Culverhouse. “They are a good side – Peter has had to do a rebuild there and he has got some good players in. I know they signed Anthony Wordsworth last week – another good player – so it is a hard task and we just need a reaction, we really do need a reaction.”