‘All good things must come to an end at some point and sadly now is my time’ - Alex Street

Alex Street has left King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Goalkeeper Alex Street has left King’s Lynn Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Street – nicknamed Pedro – has found himself out of favour for the last four games, with Archie Mair, on loan from Norwich City, taking over between the sticks.

Street explained his decision on social media on Friday: “My time at King’s Lynn has come to an end. After being told I was going to be a number two I’ve made the decision to leave the club.

“It wasn’t an easy decision as King’s Lynn is a club that I love and will now always have great memories of being part of the journey to get to this point.

“Didn’t expect to achieve what I have with this club when I signed as an 18-year-old boy.

“I have had a fantastic time growing with the club and made so many great friends along the way.

“Big thankyou to the fans that have supported me over the years. It really doesn’t go unproved.

“Big thanks to everyone at King’s Lynn Town FC who have made my time there a really great one. All good things must come to an end at some point and sadly now is my time but I leave with my head held high.”

Street, 29, joined Lynn in 2010 from Wisbech Town where he had made 63 appearances. Apart from season 2012/13 where he spent time at Wisbech, Deeping Rangers and Spalding United under a dual registration and briefly the following year at Leiston, he had been a regular fixture for Lynn, playing a major part in the rise from Step 5 football to today’s National League status.

Street made 466 appearances for the Linnets, keeping 139 clean sheets in the process, which prompted the popular #cleanstreets hashtag on social media.

“Peds has always been a mammoth character not only in the dressing room but around the football club in general,” Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve said on the club’s official website.

“However, I fully understand that he needs, and indeed wants, to be playing first team football.

“I personally would like to thank Alex for all of his efforts for the club in the very long time he has been here, not only in my time, but previous to it. He has been a tremendous and loyal servant and a popular figure among our supporters. I wish him well for the future, both on and off the field.”