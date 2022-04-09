Linnets suffer late agony in relegation battle

King’s Lynn Town suffered late heartbreak in the battle against the drop.

Lynn had come from a goal down to lead going into time added on, only for the visitors to grab a late, late equaliser.

The Linnets then had to endure an anxious wait for news to come through from Aldershot, who were at home to Boreham Wood – and it wasn’t good. The Shots – in the final safe place – won 2-1, meaning Lynn now trail them by five points, and have played two games more.

Both teams finished the game at The Walks with 10 men in a niggly game full of passion but low on quality.

On a day when Lynn wanted an early goal to settle nerves, they instead needlessly conceded, with just six minutes on the clock – Munashe Sundire needlessly fouling Thomas Knowles in the area and Dale Gorman despatching past Paul Jones. To rub salt in the wound, the Yeovil break came after a botched free-kick by Josh Barrett at the other end.

Lynn struggled to get their game together - too many loose balls and, for the midfielders, not enough movement in front of them.

Theo Widdrington sparked some life into proceedings on 23 minutes with a half-volley from a Gold Omotayo knockdown that almost squirmed under keeper Ted Cann. From the corner, an off-balance Josh Coulson put the ball over, claiming his shirt was being pulled.

Michael Clunan then snatched at a shot and Barrett put two efforts high and wide from the same position on the left.

But Lynn were showing more intent and the game was turned on its head inside the final eight minutes of the first half.

It was two superb pieces of individual skill that got Lynn back into it. Brett McGavin fired a pinpoint 30-yard pass into the left of the area where Clunan did well to control it, jink past one player, feign to shoot, and then dink the ball over keeper Cann – brilliant from the Lynn skipper.

Four minutes later Yeovil midfielder Matthew Worthington saw red for an over-the-top challenge on Widdrington, and it was advantage Lynn.

With the half running into time added on, Lynn made the most of it – Barrett finally got an effort on target, keeper Cann couldn’t hold the ball and Gold Omotayo poked it home from a yard out.

Lynn needed to press their man advantage after the break, but Yeovil didn’t make it easy.

Lynn’s cause wasn’t helped when Sundire, who had been booked for the penalty foul, slipped and, in his haste to put things right, tripped Gorman, earning him a second yellow and an early shower.

Mental strength was the order of the day for Lynn – especially with Yeovil beginning to show more attacking ambitions.

Mark Little flashed a free header wide of Jones’s goal in the visitors’ first meaningful attempt of the half and as the game reached its final stages, the visitors looked to be coping better with the 10v10 game.

Lynn had to soak up some pressure, but again showed an admirable resilience which is serving them well in the battle against relegation.

Then came the heartbreak and the loss of two points which could be crucial in the end game.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Sundire, Coulson, Barrows, Denton, Clunan, McGavin, Widdrington (Jones 73), Hargreaves, Barrett (Kurran-Browne 65), Omotayo. Subs not used: Bowry, Hickman, Charles.

Yeovil: Cann, Little (Yussuf 88), Wilkinson, Worthington, Gorman, Reid, Knowles, Williams, Lo-Everton (Barnett 45), Barclay, Neufville (Wakefield 81). Subs not used: Bradley, D’Ath.

Att: 1,148