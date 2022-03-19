News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

National League

Aldershot Town F.C

0


King's Lynn Town F.C

3

Linton 20, 56

Omotayo 90

Linton at the double to keep Linnets hopes alive

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:42 PM March 19, 2022
Malachi Linton struck twice for King's Lynn Town at Aldershot

Malachi Linton struck twice for King's Lynn Town at Aldershot - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town kept alive their faint hopes of escaping the drop after a stunning win at Aldershot. 

Two goals from Malachi Linton and a late header from fellow striker Gold Omotayo earned Lynn all three points away from home for the first time since Tommy Widdrington was appointed manager in December. 

Lynn rode their luck early on, with the hosts twice hitting the woodwork, before Linton put them ahead on 20 minutes, when he turned in Josh Barrett’s cross from the left. 

Linton struck again on 56 minutes and then turned provider in time added on when his cross found Omotayo. 

Lynn remain second from bottom, a point behind Weymouth and 10 behind Aldershot, who have a game in hand. 

The Linnets return to The Walks on Tuesday when they face leaders Stockport before another home game, against third-placed FC Halifax, the following Saturday. 

Aldershot: Ross. Lokko, Lyons-Foster (Willard 61), Berkeley-Agyepong, Panayiotou, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Glover (Whittingham 75), Jordan, Sylla, Harris (Matthews 61), Daniel.  Subs not used: Walker, Phillips.

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Clunan, Hickman (A Jones 50), Omotayo, Linton, McGavin (Sundire 86), Barrett (Scott 80) , Barrows, Hargreaves, Coulson. Subs not used: Fennandez, Kurran-Browne.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

