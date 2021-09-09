Linnets in the market for a striker

Published: 6:02 PM September 9, 2021

King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says he is in the market for another striker – if the price is right.

Culverhouse has yet to see much of his vaunted forward threat together this season, with Junior Morias coming off the back of a three-game ban after a stamping incident on his debut.

Morias returns for Saturday's big test at home to Dagenham & Redbridge – but partner Gold Omotayo is now out “for several weeks" because of an ankle ligament injury picked up in the draw at Eastleigh a week ago.

It means Lynn face the leaders with just two recognised attackers – Morias and Malachi Linton, who is on from Wycombe Wanderers.

“We would still like to get one more in at the top end, because we have only got the two, Lints and Junior,” said Culverhouse. “So we are actively looking for someone there, but budget-wise is what counts.

“Everyone is looking for the 25-goal striker, but they cost bundles of money. You’ve seen some of the clubs what they have gone out and spent this year and what they’re paying them and I am afraid we are way down the bracket there.

“But we will keep looking and hopefully one will walk past.”

Omotayo and Morias were the pre-season focus of the revamped Linnets side, particularly as many saw them as replacements for the previously successful pairing of Michael Gash and Adam Marriott.

“There was a lot of expectation put on those two, the big man-small man, carrying on from the last two we had, and what we saw in training excited us because the partnership and combination work was really coming on,” added Culverhouse.

Ian Culverhouse would like to bring in another striker, but knows money is tight - Credit: Ian Burt

“Then to lose one at one time and then another one it is a bit frustrating. But it’s like the old saying, next man up.

“We will miss him (Omotayo) – a lot of people just look at what he is trying to do at the top end, and we know that’s not there yet, but what he has given us in our own box in defending set plays, he has been outstanding and I don’t think people, with all due respects, see that side. They look at one end and not the other end and he’s been colossal for us at one end at the moment.”