Errors prove costly as Lynn slump to another home defeat

King’s Lynn Town’s disastrous home form shows no signs of ending.

The Linnets ended a four-game run of blanks in front of goal when Michael Clunan put them ahead – but the lead and the joy lasted just 10 minutes as Wrexham showed a ruthless streak to expose any weaknesses.

Two of their goals were down to individual errors, while another came when they ruthlessly took advantage of a Linnets injury.

To compound their problems, Lynn lost defenders central defenders Kyle Callan-McFadden and Pierce Bird to injury.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made three changes to the team which lost to Walsall in the FA Cup seven days ago – Luis Fernandez is out injured, Jayden Davis dropped to the bench and striker Junior Morias is out of the building, having joined Dagenham & Redbridge during the week. In came Bird, Josh Barrett and striker Gold Omotayo.

James Jones stung Paul Jones’s fingers with a shot from 20 yards as the visitors began to threaten. Harry Lennon should have put them ahead on 10 minutes but screwed Jordan Davies’s short ball over the bar.

But it was Lynn who took the lead on 12 minutes, skipper Clunan firing home from 12 yards, after Barrett’s pinpoint cross from the left was nodded down by Omotayo and knocked into his path by Malachi Linton.

But it was all square on 22 minutes when Aaron Hayden charged in at a corner to power Luke Young’s flag kick into the back of the net.

Lynn lost Callan-McFadden to injury on the half-hour mark, Brett McGavin coming on, with Ethan Coleman dropping into the back three.

Lynn were far from overawed by the Welshmen, who started the day ninth in the table but had yet to come from behind to win a game this season.

Barrett tried a cheeky chip over the keeper from the right side of midfield – the ball dropped on top of the net.

There was a scare for keeper Paul Jones on 39 minutes, as Paul Mullin volleyed just wide of his left post, but Wrexham almost gifted Lynn an opportunity as Hayden chested a cross back to his keeper, Christian Dibble, who was heading the other way – but Lynn couldn’t take advantage of their generosity.

Wrexham, however, took advantage of Lynn’s seven minutes into the second half when Barrett lost possession and Jordan Davies drilled the ball past Jones.

Barrett departed minutes later, replaced by Jayden Davis, as Lynn pressed for a leveller. It almost came from Pierce Bird’s scissor-kick after a corner, but the defender‘s effort was too high.

The visitors’ goal was under siege, but the game changed in a moment, when Bird’s pass back to his keeper was short. Jones came, didn’t reach it, and Mullins sidestepped and rolled the ball into an empty net.

It was an uphill battle now for Lynn – and luck wasn’t on their side on 76 minutes when Bird pulled up with an injury. Mullen swiftly took advantage slipping the ball across the area for Jordan Ponticelli to tap home.

Linton pulled a goal back for the Linnets with three minutes left, but it was too little, too late - and there was even time for sub Daniel Jarvis and Cameron Green to roll home another two with defenders nowhere to be seen.

Lynn: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden (McGavin 30), Bowry, Bird (Sundire 78), Barrows, Coleman, Clunan, Barrett (Davis 60), Omotayo, Linton. Subs not used: Sundire, Altintop.

Wrexham: Dibble, Hall-Johnson (Green 78), Hayden, Tozer, Davies, Young, Mullin (Jarvis 82), Hosannah, Ponticelli, Lennon, Jones. Subs: Szczepaniak, Brisley, McAlinden.















