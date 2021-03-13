Brave Linnets beaten by league leaders

Published: 4:58 PM March 13, 2021

KIng’s Lynn Town’s brave troops were beaten by the most slender of margins by league leaders Sutton United.

The Linnets have a habit of raising their game against the National League’s better teams, and with hugely limited resources – the bench consisted of two subs plus the nominal naming of 50-year-old assistant manager Paul Bastock – will be proud of their efforts.

Sutton claimed the points thanks to a 56th-minute goal by Donovan Wilson, but will go home perhaps wondering ‘what if?’.

Had Lynn had anything resembling a full squad available, things might have been very different. But these are troubled times, and whole manager Ian Culverhouse declined to speak afterwards, he would surely have been appreciative.

Culverhouse was again without the injured Michael Gash while recent signing Jak Hickman suffered a hamstring injury on his debut at Wealdstone. It meant a start for Simeon Jackson.

Lynn found their passing boots nice and early, knocking it about well, patiently waiting for the break, which almost came on 10 minutes when Jordan Richards prodded the ball into the area and Jackson was denied a touch by the interception of Ben Goodliffe.

King's Lynn Town man of the match Sonny Carey - Credit: Ian Burt

Sonny Carey produced a lively turn in the area and looked appealingly at referee Adam Herczeg when it looked like his ankles had been clipped by Donovan Wilson - all in vain.

Harry Beautyman was the first to get close to the target, on 27 minutes, turning on the edge of the area and volleying just over.

Carey was the driving force behind Lynn’s best stuff, but with a clear sight on goal on 36 minutes he drifted beautifully past one player but dragged his effort wide of the left post.

But Sutton should have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when Jon Barden’s deep cross from the right found the unmarked Beautyman, who headed well wide.

Jackson tried his luck from distance from way out in the early stages of the second half but the effort drifted harmlessly wide.

But on 56 minutes the leaders went ahead, Chris Smith losing possession, allowing Omar Bugiel slipping it to Wilson to fire home from the inside right channel.

Archie Mair got down well to deny Will Randall as Sutton continued to press.

Lynn sub Michael Gyasi drove a good effort wide of the left post, but the visitors were managing the game well - and with two sibs used, Lynn’s resources were exhausted.

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Richards, Clunan (Gyasi 71), Carey, Kiwomya, Payne (Mitchell 60), Jackson. Subs: Bastock

Sutton: Bouzanis, Barden, Goodliffe, John, Davis, Bugiel, Randall, Beautyman (Simpson 83), Eastmond, Milsom, Wilson (Sho-Silva 76). Subs not used: Wyatt, Dundas, Nembhard.



