King's Lynn ready for return of fans ahead of Solihull Moors clash

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2021

King’s Lynn Town are ready to welcome back their supporters this evening when Solihull Moors come to the Walks this evening.

The Linnets are allowed up to 1,600 fans for tonight’s National League Premier clash and whilst the club don’t expect to hit that number, a good turn-out is hoped for.

It will be the first time Lynn have played in front of fans since their 0-0 draw against Torquay in December.

Kyle Callan-McFadden is a doubt after going off with slight injury in the weekend defeat to Wrexham whilst Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott is likely to miss out again after missing the trip to Wales.

The Linnets are hoping to take some optimism into the summer after enduring a difficult campaign. The £25,000 cash injection from a mystery businessman has changed the complexion of things going into the summer and the club are looking forward to welcoming back the Walks faithful tonight and again on Saturday in their last match of the season against Aldershot.

Turnstiles will open at 6.45pm tonight with entry to the Main Stand seats and Paddock area via the main Tennyson Road turnstiles.

Entry to the Hospital End and the North End will be via the Hospital End turnstiles whilst entry to Tennyson Road Terrace and the North Stand will be via the away turnstiles.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and there will be no ‘walk up’ sales on the evening.

Face coverings must be worn in all settings around the ground

The ‘Hungry Linnet’ and Hospital End catering points will be open as will the Blue & Gold Sports Bar and ‘Alfresco’ drinking area. These areas will provide table service and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Car parking will be available on the evening to the newly refurbished Tennyson Road car park, priced at £3. Fans are asked to call the club on 01553 760060 to reserve a space ahead. Thereafter it will be on a first come, first served basis.

A club statement said: “The club ask all of those attending to please take note of the regulations in place so that everyone can enjoy their evening. We thank you in advance.”