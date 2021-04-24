News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

NationalLeague

King's Lynn Town F.C

0


Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

3

McCallum 16

Balanta

Robinson 46 

Linnets beaten on sombre day at The Walks

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:55 PM April 24, 2021   
King's Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Goalmouth action from The Walks, where King's Lynn Town went down to Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt

Out of sorts King’s Lynn Town suffered in the sunshine on a sombre day at The Walks. 

A handful of Lynn supporters were allowed into the ground to take part in a minute’s applause for two loyal supporters – Lee Calton and Paul Johnson – who lost their lives last week. 

Football often takes a back seat in such circumstances, but Lynn’s players were unable to produce their own tribute as a team. 

The cause wasn’t helped when Lynn were forced into an early change when Cameron King had to go off after just 14 minutes, replaced by Alex Babos - but not before Paul McCallum bundled home Will Wright’s cross from the right, the ball going in off the post. 

Lynn looked flat – King's absence won’t have helped – and it wasn’t until the 34th minute that Daggers keeper Elliott Justham was called onto any sort of action, getting to the ball before Tyler Denton as they both chased Michael Gash’s blocked effort. 

It was a little more anxious moments later when Kenny Clark, under pressure from Sonny Carey, failed to control a high ball on halfway. Carey took possession and did well to keep the ball under control on the bobbly surface, but, under pressure from Elliott Johnson, slid his shot inches wide of the right-hand post. 

But out of nothing, Daggers doubled their lead on 39 minutes, Angelo Balanta give far too much time to turn a fire a left-footed into the top corner. 

Carey tried a similar trick at the other end but his right-footer whizzed past the far post. 

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse switched it around at the break, Simeon Jackson replacing central defender Tai Fleming, but within a minute the visitors were 3-0 up, Mauro Vilhete’s cross from the right turned home by Matt Robinson as Lynn slept. 

Tyler Denton forced Justham into a save from a free-kick and in the closing stages denied Michael Gyasi with his legs as Lynn looked to get a bit of respectability to the scoreline. 

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming (Jackson 46), Callan-McFadden (Gyasi 62), Baggott, Denton, Coleman, Clunan, King (Babos 16), Carey, Gash. Subs not used: Kiwomya, Payne. 

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham,  Johnson, Clark, McCallum, Balanta (Balanta 46), Robinson, Wright, Vilhete, Khan (Sagaf 53), Jones (Rance 72), Gordon. Subs not used: Reynolds, McQueen. 







King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

