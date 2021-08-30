Linnets v Chesterfield: Another setback at home

Published: 4:54 PM August 30, 2021

King’s Lynn Town slipped to their second home defeat of the season.

A brace by Kabongo Tshimanga settled the issue in favour of one of the league’s high-fliers – although Lynn’s cause wasn’t helped by the absence of two strikers.

Lynn made three changes to the side which won at Yeovil on Saturday – Dan Bowry making his debut in place of Luis Fernandez, alongside Saturday’s goal hero Munashe Sundire and Michael Gyasi. On-loan midfielder Joe Rowley was ineligible to face his parent club while there was no sign of Malachi Linton.

Lynn had their passing game going nice and early, forcing the visitors back in the early stages.

They almost made a breakthrough on 10 minutes when Gyasi played in Tyler Denton down the left and the defender tried to lob the keeper from way out - the ball ending on top of the net.

But then referee Robert Massey-Ellis intervened on 15 minutes when he penalised Kyle Callan-McFadden for a challenge on Liam Mandeville – although the Chesterfield man looked to have over-ran the ball.

Tshimanga stepped up and just about beat Paul Jones, who got a boot to the ball before it spun into the roof of the net.

Callan-McFadden came to the rescue when he took the ball of Mandeville’s toes after a sloppy ball by Ethan Coleman.

Sundire saw a header from Michael Clunan’s perfect delivery blocked by a defender as Lynn began to build a head of steam - Bowry’s header from the corner was blocked on the line, but Chesterfield broke immediately and Calvin Miller was unfortunate to see a shot on the turn slide past Jones’s left post.

But it was Chesterfield who finished the half stronger, Lynn’s new-look defence holding firm.

With less than a minute of the second half gone, Tshimanga made it to, getting on to the end of a nod back by George Carline in the area and poking the ball past Jones from close range, with hardly a defender in sight.

Coleman forced a save from Scott Loach when he got on the end of Denton’s free-kick moments later. Jones went one better, tipping over Carline’s header.

Lynn were up against it and Culverhouse made a double change, with Fernandez and McGavin replacing Bowry and Gyasi.

Lynn perked up and only keeper Loach denied Michael Clunan from 12 yards after a superb passing move involving Sundire and Barrows.

Denton looked likely to get on the end of Clunan’s low cross but was outmuscled – and furious that he didn’t get a penalty.

It was a good response by the Linnets - but not enough to trouble the Spireites, who managed the closing stages well.

King's Lynn: Jones, Barrows, Bowry (Fernandez 65), Callan-McFadden, Bird, Denton, Coleman, Clunan, Sundire (Gascoigne 81), Gyasi (McGavin 65), Omotayo. Subs not used: Jones.

Chesterfield: Loach, Carline, Miller, Gunning, Maguire, Weston, Mandeville (Clarke 75), McCourt, Tshimanga, Payne (Rowe 72), Kerr (Grimes 81). Subs not used: Khan, Whittle.







