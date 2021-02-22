Could Linnets' six-pointer end up being pointless?

Published: 4:00 PM February 22, 2021

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock on the sidelines during last week's game against Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse’s belief that his King’s Lynn Town can turn things around and avoid relegation would, in normal circumstances, have made Tuesday night’s game against Barnet a genuine six-pointer.

The Linnets are looking for a double, having won 2-0 at Barnet back in November. Lynn are third from bottom of the table, one place and six points ahead of the Bees.

But the fact the game could be Lynn’s penultimate fixture of the season renders it virtually meaningless – to Lynn, at least.

Owner Stephen Cleeve has said this week’s games – Lynn host fellow strugglers Weymouth on Saturday - will be the last as the financial bite caused by a lack of grant aid coupled with no income through the gates has made it financially impossible to continue.

Stephen Cleeve on Lynn's 'last week'

Whether that actually happens depends on whether or not the ever shifting sands move favourably.

A statement on the club website confirming the ‘final week’ also said: “As a club we do not wish to comment further at this time as the situation is one that continues to change and develop on a regular basis. At present our chairman is working very hard behind the scenes as he seeks clarity on the various scenarios in these unprecedented times.”

It’s a tangled web from which there will emerge few winners, but while there is a game to be won, Culverhouse has to plan accordingly.

Michael Gash on the attack for King's Lynn Town during the game against Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

He will do that without full-back Aaron Jones, who is out for several months with ruptured Achilles, although there are no new injury problems.

Barnet, managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, beat FC Halifax last week – the only time they have picked up points on their last nine games.

Lynn produced an encouraging performance in defeat against Notts County a week ago – enough for the manager to suggest that he can see a change of fortunes ahead.

“We're not too far way,” he said. “It will turn, we have just got to keep believing. As long as the performances are there – it is hard when performances are not there and you are not creating chances because you can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“We will go away from this and we will analyse this and we will come back in good spirits.”

Sadly, the light at the end of the tunnel may go out before Lynn have a chance to reach it.