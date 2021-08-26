King's Lynn Town swoop for Ipswich Town midfielder

Published: 4:19 PM August 26, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have completed the season-long loan signing for Ipswich Town youngster Brett McGavin.

The 21-year-old has agreed to join the Linnets and will be available for this Saturday’s National League Premier clash at Yeovil Town.

McGavin, who is the son of ex-profession Steve McGavin, joined Ipswich academy in 2009, signing professional terms in 2019 and has spent time on loan with Bury Town, Concord Rangers and Ayr United.

He has made 11 senior appearances (10 starts) for the Tractor Boys but was reportedly told by manager Paul Cook he could find a new club as the former Wigan boss looks to mount a promotion bid in League One.

With Cameron King unavailable, King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse has been keen to add a midfielder to his ranks and McGavin, who will wear the number 21 shirt, fits the bill.

A club statement said: “We would like to thank Ipswich Town for their help getting this deal over the line for Brett to be available for this weekend's games. We think Brett will be very popular with our supporters.”

Meanwhile, the Linnets have also announced that young central defender Tai Fleming has been allowed to join Lowestoft Town on loan until January.

Lynn have a call back option if required but hope the move can give the Scot some invaluable game time and experience at Crown Meadow.