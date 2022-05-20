King's Lynn Town announce retained list

Michael Clunan has been offered a new deal at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have announced their retained list.

Four players - Ross Barrows, skipper Michael Clunan, Aaron Jones and keeper Paul Jones – have all been offered new deals.

And contracted players whose deals have been extended by the club include Tyler Denton and Michael Gyasi, who ended the season on loan to Dover.

Four players will depart after the club decided not to offer contacts, including midfielder Cameron King, who didn’t feature at all last season. Joe Gascoigne, Jak Hickman and Arthur Iontton were also not offered new deals.

Under contract for 2022/23 season: Baris Altintop, Josh Barrett, Pierce Bird, Dan Bowry, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Ken Charles, Gold Omotayo, Munashe Sundire.

Player contracts extended by club for 2022/23 season: Tyler Denton, Tai Fleming, Michael Gyasi, Tyler Knowles, Olly Scott, Zain Walker, Theo Widdrington.

Offers made to: Ross Barrows, Michael Clunan, Aaron Jones, Paul Jones.

Players not offered contracts: Joe Gascoigne, Jak Hickman, Arthur Iontton, Cameron King.

Loan players returned to parent clubs: Josh Coulson, Luis Fernandez, Cameron Hargreaves, Connor Kurran-Browne, Malachi Linton, Brett McGavin, Harry Phipps

Non-contract players: Nicolas Dias Da Costa, Albie Howe, Theo Hudson, Mitchell Rasberry, Ethan Wilson.







