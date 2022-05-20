King's Lynn Town announce retained list
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town have announced their retained list.
Four players - Ross Barrows, skipper Michael Clunan, Aaron Jones and keeper Paul Jones – have all been offered new deals.
And contracted players whose deals have been extended by the club include Tyler Denton and Michael Gyasi, who ended the season on loan to Dover.
Four players will depart after the club decided not to offer contacts, including midfielder Cameron King, who didn’t feature at all last season. Joe Gascoigne, Jak Hickman and Arthur Iontton were also not offered new deals.
Under contract for 2022/23 season: Baris Altintop, Josh Barrett, Pierce Bird, Dan Bowry, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Ken Charles, Gold Omotayo, Munashe Sundire.
Player contracts extended by club for 2022/23 season: Tyler Denton, Tai Fleming, Michael Gyasi, Tyler Knowles, Olly Scott, Zain Walker, Theo Widdrington.
Offers made to: Ross Barrows, Michael Clunan, Aaron Jones, Paul Jones.
Most Read
- 1 'God's waiting room' - Norfolk town is country's pensioner hotspot
- 2 RAF flypast to pass through Norfolk's skies
- 3 'He could've gone all the way' - Mum's tribute to aspiring boxer, 19
- 4 Readers reveal top 10 fish and chips - but the battle is on for top spot
- 5 'It's just not viable anymore' - Pub near Great Yarmouth closes
- 6 Tyson Fury is making a comeback to Gorleston
- 7 Star-studded line-up announced for free Norfolk festival
- 8 Two Norfolk spots named among best places in Britain for a weekend break
- 9 Person banned from driving arrested after crashing into pedestrian crossing
- 10 Lloyds to close bank in Norwich suburb
Players not offered contracts: Joe Gascoigne, Jak Hickman, Arthur Iontton, Cameron King.
Loan players returned to parent clubs: Josh Coulson, Luis Fernandez, Cameron Hargreaves, Connor Kurran-Browne, Malachi Linton, Brett McGavin, Harry Phipps
Non-contract players: Nicolas Dias Da Costa, Albie Howe, Theo Hudson, Mitchell Rasberry, Ethan Wilson.