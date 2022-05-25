News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Breaking

Linnets reveal first new signing

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:36 PM May 25, 2022
Updated: 6:56 PM May 25, 2022
Tommy Widdrington on the sideline at King's Lynn Town

Tommy Widdrington has made his first signing for the new season - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have pulled off a major coup with their first signing for the new season.

Experienced defender Josh Coulson, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in last season's National League campaign, has signed a permanent deal.

Coulson was released by Southend at the end of the season.

"Whilst the ultimate aim of retaining our position in the National League wasn’t achieved, I’m sure most will agree Josh immersed himself in the job at hand and quickly become a favourite in the dressing room and on the terraces,” said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.

Coulson, 33,  joined Lynn on loan at the beginning of February and played 20 times, scoring his first for the club against Dagenham in April. 

In a social media posting, Coulson wrote: "Last season was a tough one for me both physically and mentally. When I joined on loan I quickly found the love for football again and fell in love with the club and the people. I can’t wait for next season working with a great group of lads."

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

