Linnets statement on search for new manager

King's Lynn Town will not have a new manager in place in time for their vital National League clash at home to Dover on Saturday.

Assistant manager Paul Bastock is taking charge of Lynn while a successor is found for Ian Culverhouse, who left his role as manager almost two weeks ago.

That process is on-going - although Bastock has said he does not want to be considered for it.

A statement from the club issued on Thursday morning read: "In the absence of a press conference this week, King's Lynn Town FC can confirm they are continuing their search for the right person to lead the next stage of the club's development.

"We are speaking to a number of potential candidates. However, the club remain open to further applications at this stage. The chairman is particularly keen to ensure an appointment is not rushed, preferring to get the right person. He hopes to be in a position to make an announcement soon.

"Over the past two weeks the squad has been training hard under the guidance of Paul Bastock and some of the senior players. Paul is hopeful that the players will respond in a positive manner and approach this weekend's game against Dover with the right attitude and give whoever comes in over the next week or so, the perfect start,

"We hope that fans will also respond in a positive manner and we encourage you all to get behind the club as we work toward surviving in the National League."