'The inconsistency at this level is shocking' - Culverhouse blasts ref 

Published: 6:00 AM October 10, 2021

Ian Culverhouse blasted the standard of refereeing at National League level as his side were beaten after a controversial free-kick decision.

Lynn had held their own for 86 minutes against one of the league’s better teams, but the visitors snatched all three points after taking advantage of a free-kick for handball against teenage debutant Joe Taylor.

Lynn’s protestations of Taylor’s innocence fell on deaf ears – and moments later Danny Newton finished off the set-piece.

What infuriated Culverhouse was that a similar handball incident, when Joe Rowley’s shot inside the Moors area struck an out-stretched hand, was dismissed by referee Andrew Miller.

“I thought the decision for the handball was shocking,” said the Linnets boss. “I thought he should have given us a penalty up that end. If he says that one was too close how about the person a yard away?

“The inconsistency at this level is shocking and we’ve lost to a decision that, alright, we have to deal with it and get over it.

“But I thought we were magnificent today, against a really good side.

“I thought we stood up, we took everything we could and probably had the better chances and worked their keeper more than they worked ours.

“For it to come down to a decision by an official, I think Is shocking.

“They (Solihull) will up be up there going for the play-offs, but I thought we stood up, we battled so hard. I feel so sorry for them.”

It was cruel on Lynn and it was cruel on young Taylor. The teenager was something of a surprise inclusion on the bench – even with a record of 21 goals in 13 appearances for Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Wroxham.

Taylor, on dual registration, ended the game with mixed feelings, having made his league debut for his boyhood club, but seeing himself inadvertently in the spotlight.

“It felt really good, I was honoured to get out there – the feeling of playing for your boyhood club is brilliant,” he said.

“I felt really hard done by, to be fair, because I pressed him, I pressed him really hard, It took a slight deflection off my foot and hit my hand, which was not been that far away from my body – and the penalty could have been given at the other end.”

Lynn are still looking for their first home win of the campaign, but Culverhouse kept faith with the same team that drew against Barnet in midweek.

The hope was that they’d finished off the week with a win to make it three unbeaten, having won at Maidenhead seven days earlier.

Ethan Coleman kept the dangerous Joe Sbarra quiet – so much so the pacey front man made an early exit, and with Adam Rooney quiet, Paul Jones was rarely troubled.

Gold Omotayo glanced a header just wide, probably the closest he came on a day of few opportunities as he looked for his first Linnets goal.

Jones was called upon to tip over a Sbarra shot – bread-and-butter stuff for the experienced stopper – before his namesake, defender Aaron Jones, was upended in the area by Jordan Cranston. Referee Miller was not impressed.

Coleman fired a free-kick straight at Ryan Boot as Lynn upped the pressure, but neither side was able to break the deadlock before half-time.

Five minutes after the break Boot had to dive full stretch to keep out a Ross Barrows shot from the left point of the area.

But the game’s first big talking point came on 69 minutes when Rowley’s shot appeared to hit a hand, prompting loud appeals which, again, fell on deaf ears.

Skipper Michael Clunan stretched Boot again and while Jones was forced to tip away a drive from Kyle Hudlin as the visitors piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes, Lynn were still solid at the back. Until Mr Miller intervened.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden, Bowry, Fernandez, Barrows (Gyasi 89), Coleman, Clunan, Rowley (McGavin 74), Omotayo, Linton (Taylor 64). Subs not used: Sundire, Walker.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Cranston, Howe, Gudger, Sbarra (Osborne 62), Maycock, Rooney (Newton 80), Barnett, Ball, Dallas (Hudlin 80), Maynard. Subs not used: Williams, Donawa.

Goal: Newton 86

Att: 1,009

Referee: Andrew Miller

