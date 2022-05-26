Linnets sign up another one for new season

Goalkeeper Paul Jones has signed a contract extension with King's Lynn Town.

The 35-year-old former Norwich City stopper was an ever-present in Lynn's National League campaign, having joined the club last summer.

"“Agreeing an extension to Paul's stay was high on my agenda," said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.

"I’m really pleased to get this done. Not having a clean sheet before Christmas was not a reflection on him as a goalkeeper in any way, shape or form. The way he performed for me during the second half of the season was at times outstanding, even when playing through genuine pain.

"Paul's knowledge and experience at varying levels of the game will, I’m sure, be invaluable to us in our pursuit of success.”

The news comes a day after Lynn confirmed that experienced central defender Josh Coulson had signed a permanent deal.