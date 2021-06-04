Who stays and who goes at King's Lynn Town?

Published: 5:00 PM June 4, 2021

King’s Lynn Town are expected to overhaul their squad over the next few weeks in preparation for the new National League season. But who stays, and who goes? CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the retained list....





UNDER CONTRACT

Ross Barrows: Popular player who, after more than two months out on furlough, played three games in a week to round off the season. Good asset.

Alex Brown: Injured then furloughed, but looks to be out of favour.

Kyle Callan-McFadden: Absolute warrior in defence - just needs someone of a similar mind beside him.

Sonny Carey: The one player who is worth a significant sum of money. Bournemouth and Swansea were reportedly interested. The former Norwich City youngster has a year left on his contract and may feel now is the time to take the next step up. Lynn will want a six-figure sum for the 20-year-old. Be a great asset for another year, but that sort of cheque in the in-tray is hard to refuse.

Michael Clunan: Club captain. Highly thought-of by players and the manager. A bit lightweight, physically, but a big influence. Anyone doubting him should look at the video of the game at Notts County: probably the individual performance of the season.

Tyler Denton: Good player down the left flank. No surprised to see him wanted by Lynn – and, financially, has some value.

Tai Fleming: Might not be in the starting picture – still only 19 so a loan might do him good.

Cameron King: Fantastic midfielder, but with fitness issues. Hopefully Lynn will persist with him. Near untouchable at his best and will be needed if Carey departs.

Rory McAuley: Currently suspended by the club, pending court proceedings so not possible to judge until they are complete.

Chris Smith: Central defender might end up looking for a new club. Lots of commitment, but need someone more physically imposing.

Dayle Southwell: Striker has never really cracked a long run of starts and therefore never really got going. Is it time for pastures new?





EXERCISED OPTION

Michael Gyasi: Hit some form towards the end of the season. Unpredictable – too unpredictable at times.





OFFERED NEW TERMS

Aaron Jones: Currently recovering from his second injury, this one (Achilles) much more serious. Brilliant in the 10 games he started, but might be touch and go to start the new season. Quality – which is why Lynn want him to stay.

Jordan Richards: Good midfielder, great engine. Bit more competition this coming season so might not be the shoe-in some people might think.

RELEASED

Alex Kiwomya: Great pace, but just hasn’t really got going at The Walks. Need someone physically stronger.

Sam Kelly: Not seen or heard of since furloughed kicked in. Lynn rarely saw the best of him, which was a shame.

Ryan Jarvis: Like Gash, couldn’t commit to full-time football. Been a terrific player for the club and another who won’t be short of offers.





OTHERS

Alex Babos: Not offered a deal, having come in to help through the last few months of the season.

Elkan Baggott: Big things expected of the Indonesian centre-half, who was on loan from Ipswich Town. Likely to be wanted at Portman Road.

Michael Gash: Striker unable to commit to full-time football. Given a great send-off last weekend. Seems like the number of clubs interested in his services is well into double figures.

Joe Gascoigne: Young midfielder who has come through the ranks. Small in stature, big in heart. Good squad player for now

Florian Guimdo-Tsaguim: Another youth product and one for the future.

Rob Howard: Came in on loan from relegated Southend, who have triggered the option to retain his services in the National League next season.

Simeon Jackson: Had a good spell in the second half of a season which he finished strongly - but a return was always perhaps unlikely.

Archie Mair: Loan from Norwich City was cut short by injury. A talent, but Paul Jones’s arrival suggests he won’t be back at Lynn for a whole.

Alfie Payne: Came in to help.

Theo Richardson: Keeper came in at short notice but never likely to have room in the squad next season – and it would be as back-up.

NEW SIGNINGS

Ethan Coleman: Holding midfielder impressed during his loan spell and has now signed a contract to return full-time. Quality player – probably taking over the Ryan Jarvis role.

Paul Jones: Keeper comes in with bags of experience.

Munashe Sundire: Young midfielder, with a tenacious attitude to his game.