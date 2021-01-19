sport 1901 Lynn preview

Published: 6:00 AM January 19, 2021

Aaron Jones is expected to return for King's Lynn Town at Eastleigh - Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones looks set for a return to action for King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

The Linnets resume National League duties with a trip to Eastleigh.

Manager Ian Culverhouse is likely to revert to his strongest possible line-up, having made changes for the weekend FA Trophy loss at AFC Hornchurch.

Jones has been out of luck this season: having started the season well he missed seven weeks through injury and while he was at his best when he returned for the home draw with leaders Torquay and the Trophy win at Alfreton, he returned a positive Covid test and has missed the last two games.

Lynn head to Hampshire on the back of encouraging home draws against Torquay and FC Halifax, which leaves them 20th in the table, four places and five points behind their hosts, who have drawn their last three games.

Eastleigh include in their ranks former Linnets defender Andrew Boyce.