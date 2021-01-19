sport 1901 Lynn preview
- Credit: Ian Burt
Aaron Jones looks set for a return to action for King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.
The Linnets resume National League duties with a trip to Eastleigh.
Manager Ian Culverhouse is likely to revert to his strongest possible line-up, having made changes for the weekend FA Trophy loss at AFC Hornchurch.
Jones has been out of luck this season: having started the season well he missed seven weeks through injury and while he was at his best when he returned for the home draw with leaders Torquay and the Trophy win at Alfreton, he returned a positive Covid test and has missed the last two games.
Lynn head to Hampshire on the back of encouraging home draws against Torquay and FC Halifax, which leaves them 20th in the table, four places and five points behind their hosts, who have drawn their last three games.
Eastleigh include in their ranks former Linnets defender Andrew Boyce.
Most Read
- 1 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
- 2 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- 3 Four national high street names to move into former M&S store
- 4 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 5 Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's
- 6 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 7 Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park
- 8 PM warns there will be no 'open sesame' lockdown exit
- 9 Norfolk to get rapid Covid test sites - to find people without symptoms
- 10 Delays as 23m-long caravan travels through Norfolk