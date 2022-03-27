Celebration time for Linnets - caught through the lens

Gallery

King's Lynn Town gave their fans something to celebrate with their 2-0 home win over promotion hopefuls FC Halifax Town on Saturday, which keeps them in with a shout of avoiding relegation.

Our photographer Ian Burt captured the best moments from a special afternoon at The Walks...



Goal for Josh Barrett - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Josh Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Josh Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans cheering on their side - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo wheels away after scoring Lynn's second goal of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Gold Omotayo's goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo, left, and Connor Kurran-Browne celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo salutes the Lynn faithful at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton celebrates at full-time with Lynn's goal scorer Gold Omotayo - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Barrett gets a hug from the captain Michael Clunan at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Assistant manager Hugo Langton applauds the fans at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington enjoys the moment - Credit: Ian Burt

A pumped up Ross Barrows at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson, left, and Ross Barrows all smiles at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt



