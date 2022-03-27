Celebration time for Linnets - caught through the lens

Published:
11:45 AM March 27, 2022
King's Lynn Town gave their fans something to celebrate with their 2-0 home win over promotion hopefuls FC Halifax Town on Saturday, which keeps them in with a shout of avoiding relegation.
Our photographer Ian Burt captured the best moments from a special afternoon at The Walks...
Goal for Josh Barrett
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn players celebrate Josh Barrett's opening goal
- Credit: Ian Burt
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans cheering on their side
- Credit: Ian Burt
Gold Omotayo wheels away after scoring Lynn's second goal of the game
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn players celebrate Gold Omotayo's goal
- Credit: Ian Burt
Gold Omotayo, left, and Connor Kurran-Browne celebrate at the final whistle
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle
- Credit: Ian Burt
Gold Omotayo salutes the Lynn faithful at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tyler Denton celebrates at full-time with Lynn's goal scorer Gold Omotayo
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Barrett gets a hug from the captain Michael Clunan at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt
Assistant manager Hugo Langton applauds the fans at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tommy Widdrington enjoys the moment
- Credit: Ian Burt
A pumped up Ross Barrows at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Coulson, left, and Ross Barrows all smiles at full-time
- Credit: Ian Burt