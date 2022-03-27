News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Gallery

Celebration time for Linnets - caught through the lens

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:45 AM March 27, 2022
Tommy Widdrington enjoys the moment after Lynn beat Halifax Town 2-0 at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington celebrates a huge win over FC Halifax Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town gave their fans something to celebrate with their 2-0 home win over promotion hopefuls FC Halifax Town on Saturday, which keeps them in with a shout of avoiding relegation.

Our photographer Ian Burt captured the best moments from a special afternoon at The Walks...
 

- Credit: Ian Burt

Goal for Josh Barrett - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Josh Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Josh Barrett's opening goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans cheering on their side - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans cheering on their side - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo wheels away after scoring Lynn's second goal of the game against Halifax - Credit: Ian

Gold Omotayo wheels away after scoring Lynn's second goal of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Omotayo's match winner - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn players celebrate Gold Omotayo's goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo and Connor Kurran-Browne celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo, left, and Connor Kurran-Browne celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo salutes the Lynn faithful at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo salutes the Lynn faithful at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton celebrates at full-time with Lynn's goal scorer Gold Omotayo - Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton celebrates at full-time with Lynn's goal scorer Gold Omotayo - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Barrett gets a hug from the captain Michael Clunan at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Barrett gets a hug from the captain Michael Clunan at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Hugo Langton applauds the fans at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Assistant manager Hugo Langton applauds the fans at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington enjoys the moment after Lynn beat Halifax Town 2-0 at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington enjoys the moment - Credit: Ian Burt

A pumped up Ross Barrows at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

A pumped up Ross Barrows at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Joshua Coulson and Ross Barrows all smiles at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson, left, and Ross Barrows all smiles at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The front of Cobwebs, a thatched 7-bedroom home for sale on the River Bure in Wroxham

The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in No

Blunder saw councillors 'agree' major road revamps they had no power over

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Three-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon