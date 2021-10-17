Linnets learn FA Cup first round opponents

Published: 1:26 PM October 17, 2021

Gold Omotayo salutes the fans at full-time of King's Lynn Town's FA Cup win over Peterborough Sports - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been handed a home tie in the first round of the FA Cup.

The draw was made at lunchtime on Sunday with Lynn entertaining Walsall of League Two.

This stage of the competition sees 48 clubs from Leagues One and Two enter, alongside the 32 non-League clubs who progress from the qualifying rounds.

The first round matches will be held between Friday November 5 and Monday November 8, with winning clubs getting £22,629 from the competition prize fund.

Lynn advanced on Saturday after beating Peterborough Sports 2-1 - a win which earned them £9,375.



