Match Report
Linnets open home campaign with victory
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town made it two wins from two games at the start of the National League North season with a 2-0 home win over Blyth Spartans.
Lynn skipper Michael Clunan set the ball rolling after just two minutes, sweeping the ball home after Gold Omotayo had nodded down Aaron Jones’s cross from the right.
Theo Widdrington added a second after the break, after more good work by Omotatyo, to seal the points in the first home game of the season.
It was tough going for both sets of players in sweltering conditions. There were drinks breaks midway through each half – the first of which did Lynn few favours as the momentum was broken and the visitors managed to get back into the game.
But they rarely stretched home keeper Paul Jones and Lynn deserved the win.
King’s Lynn Town: Lynn: P Jones, A Jones (Barrett 46), Crowther, Coulson, Denton, Scott, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Stephens 77), Omotayo (Walker 70). Subs not used: Fleming, Keller.
Blyth Spartans: Mitchell, Evans (Buddle 74), Liddle, Nicholson, Lees, Richardson (Gilliers 65), Hickey, McNall (Fishburn 65), O’Donnell, McKeown, Deverdics. Subs not used: Elsdon, Dopson.
Att: 886