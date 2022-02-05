Ruthless Linnets pick up vital victory

King’s Lynn Town produced their biggest win of the season against one of their relegation rivals as they started the crucial month of February in impressive style.

Victory in game one of a seven-game slog will give renewed hope that Lynn can pull off a minor miracle and escape the drop.

Goals from Malachi Linton, Michael Clunan and Josh Barrett secured a much-needed three points after a display that arguably matched anything seen this season. Lynn were relentless going forward with a more ruthless approach in front of goal.

An hour before kick-off Lynn announced three new signings – Josh Coulson started in the heart of defence, while Cam Hargreaves was a late sub and Jak Hickman remained on the subs’ bench.

Lynn should have been ahead on five minutes when Harry Phipps put in a beautiful cross from the right which Olly Scott connected with at the far post but saw his half volley come back off the bar.

Tom Bearwish forced a save from Lynn keeper Paul Jones with the home defence at sixes and sevens.

Lynn went ahead on 25 minutes, Linton converting from 12 yards after he had been fouled by Haji Mnoga as he drove into the area.

Manasse Mapala skewed a shot wide of Jones’s goal, but Lynn were easily the more dangerous of the two sides.

Skipper Clunan shot wide just before the break, when Lynn went in deserved leaders – although there was a late scare when Tyler Cordner flashed a free-kick just wide.

Lynn hit the woodwork four minutes after the break, Barrett curling in a beautiful effort in from the edge of the area, but the hosts almost allowed Weymouth back into the game when Jones was forced to keep out a wayward header from team-mate Brett McGavin.

Lynn enjoyed a good spell of pressure but were unable to trouble keeper Ross Fitzsimons – until Clunan turned in the area and planted the ball in the bottom right-hand corner to give Lynn a valuable two-goal cushion.

Minutes later it was three as Barrett twisted one way and another before firing in a left-footer from eight yards which took a nick before hitting the back of the net.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Phipps, Coulson, Barrows, Scott, McGavin, Widdrington (Hargreaves76), Clunan (Sundire 81), Barrett, Linton (Walker 84). Subs not used: Denton, Hickman.

Weymouth: Fitzsimons, Cordner, McQuoid, Mnoga, Bearwish, Drewe, Mampala (Goodship 72), Murray (Rose 50), Solanke (Blair 61), Harfield, Shields. Subs not used: Morgan, Greenidge.

Referee: Ryan Atkin

Attendance: 857