Linnets look to maintain away form

Published: 5:00 PM September 13, 2021

Pierce Bird was treated for an ankle injury during the second half of the game against Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town make the long trip to Altrincham on Tuesday night hoping to maintain their unbeaten record on the road.

Lynn have lost all three homes games, but have four points from six outside of Norfolk after a win at Yeovil and a draw at Eastleigh.

Manager Ian Culverhouse’s main concern may be over defender Pierce Bird, who finished Saturday’s game against Dagenham & Redbridge despite lengthy treatment for an ankle injury in the second half.

“We have got to do it again - it is a relentless league, you have got to keep going and going and going,” he said.

“So we will have a count-up on Monday and see who’s willing and able. It’s a real tough game up at Altrincham, a good football side but we will go up there and give a good account of ourselves.”

While Lynn lost to the leaders on Saturday, Altrincham were beaten 1-0 at Wealdstone. Altrincham are 12th in the table while the Linnets are 18th.