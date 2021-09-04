News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

Eastleigh F.C

3

Bird 1og

Pritchard 9

House 79

King's Lynn Town F.C

3

Clunan 49

Coleman 68

McGavin 85

Dramatic finale earns King's Lynn a point at Eastleigh

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:57 PM September 4, 2021    Updated: 5:30 PM September 4, 2021
Brett McGavin

Brett McGavin scored the goal which earned King's Lynn Town a point at Eastleigh - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town snatched a point on the road after a dramatic game in Hampshire.

The Linnets were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes and also lost striker Gold Omotayo to injury.

But two second-half goals looked to have sealed an unlikely comeback only for the hosts to take the lead again. But with five minutes left, up popped Ipswich Town loan player Brett McGavin to claim a point.

Lynn were behind inside a minute through a Pierce Bird own goal, against his former club. With just nine minutes on the clock,  Harry Pritchard made it 2-0.

Lynn skipper Michael Clunan pulled one back soon after the interval with a deflected shot and Ethan Coleman made it all square in the 68th minute.

But the hosts went ahead through Ben House's header - only for McGavin to strike for the battling Linnets.

Lynn's next game is at home to high-flying Dagenham & Redbridge next Saturday (5.20pm)


Most Read

  1. 1 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  3. 3 School, playing field and farm could be sold to make way for homes
  1. 4 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
  2. 5 Thick smoke billows into air from toilet block blaze
  3. 6 'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged
  4. 7 Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham
  5. 8 'Well-known retailer' could take on former Game store
  6. 9 Is your surname on this list? You could inherit a fortune
  7. 10 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Talia Lacey was attacked in Mingay Road, Thetford, on August 29.

Video

Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass.

Norfolk Weather

Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon