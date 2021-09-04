Dramatic finale earns King's Lynn a point at Eastleigh

Published: 4:57 PM September 4, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM September 4, 2021

Brett McGavin scored the goal which earned King's Lynn Town a point at Eastleigh - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town snatched a point on the road after a dramatic game in Hampshire.

The Linnets were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes and also lost striker Gold Omotayo to injury.

But two second-half goals looked to have sealed an unlikely comeback only for the hosts to take the lead again. But with five minutes left, up popped Ipswich Town loan player Brett McGavin to claim a point.

Lynn were behind inside a minute through a Pierce Bird own goal, against his former club. With just nine minutes on the clock, Harry Pritchard made it 2-0.

Lynn skipper Michael Clunan pulled one back soon after the interval with a deflected shot and Ethan Coleman made it all square in the 68th minute.

But the hosts went ahead through Ben House's header - only for McGavin to strike for the battling Linnets.

Lynn's next game is at home to high-flying Dagenham & Redbridge next Saturday (5.20pm)



