Linnets defender hoping for a century break

Ross Barrows looks set to make his 100th appearance for King's Lynn Town when they head to Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt

Ross Barrows looks set to join the 100 club for King’s Lynn Town today in another must-win game at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Barrows has been a near constant in the Linnets line-up this season, proving his adaptability along the backline but refuting the Jack of all trades, master of none theory.

The 24-year-old is one of the candidates for Lynn’s player of the season gong – along with skipper Michael Clunan, who has just passed the 300-game milestone.

Their timing is spot on – both have exemplified what manager Tommy Widdrington has demanded from his players since moving into the hot-seat in December: total effort and commitment.

Both have a degree of experience, but Widdrington was always keen to add someone with National League games on their CV, and in Josh Coulson, he found the player.

The 33-year-old is on loan from Southend and has helped shore up what was a leaky defence, bringing in a wise head alongside the talented and athletic Barrows.

Bringing in players approaching the twilight of their playing careers isn’t a Lynn 'policy' - but Coulson has probably helped extend their National League lifeline.

“I think Josh Coulson was absolutely immense,” was Widdrington’s summary of the former Cambridge United man’s performance in the home defeat by Grimsby last weekend.

“I can say nothing but good things about Josh, on and off the pitch and, yes, he will have his faults or his weaknesses, that he knows, but we try and build around him and, like I said, I have been nothing but pleased with him all the way through, and there’s not many in this group playing at the moment that I am not pleased with.”

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington - still looking up - Credit: Ian Burt

Widdrington believes Lynn have defied the odds already this season: “We are punching above our weight to be in the division, but we are punching above our weight in the division, certainly in the last two or three months.”

His resolve has never wavered and still, with the club’s tenure on a knife edge, he refuses to accept the game is up.

“In my opinion, if we go and win there (at Dagenham) and other results don’t go against us, we are still in it,” he said.

“That is what I see. I am never going to give in. It is just not the way I do it.

“I survived in the Premier League (with Southampton) two seasons in a spin – with about five games to go we were out of it, we had no chance, but we managed by hook or by crook. Nothing is impossible in football. At the end of the day Leicester City won the league – how many of you would have put money on that at Christmas?

“When we walked in the door, nobody would have had us still competitive at Easter, nobody. But the way that the group here has reacted, trying and giving their everything. The lads we have added to them have gelled really well, they are a great group of lads and they won’t give up, they won’t let each other give up and I won’t let them give up.”