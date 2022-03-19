'My enthusiasm hasn't waned at all' - Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington wants King’s Lynn Town to make their own history as his team face another of the former Football League clubs that litter the National League.

The Linnets head to Aldershot – probably the only rival within realistic striking range - in the battle against the drop this afternoon.

Stockport County and FC Halifax follow in the next seven days, illustrating perhaps just how small a fish Lynn are in the National League pond.

The fallen giants come thick and fast, but Widdrington has his own thoughts on Lynn’s place in the pecking order.

“We have got our own history, we want to make history, we want to stay in this division as long as we can,” he told the club’s official channels.

“Until it is mathematically impossible then we will keep going. I do believe we have been in near enough every game and we could have won near enough 95pc of the games we have been here for... my enthusiasm hasn’t waned at all.”

Tommy Widdrington on the sidelines - Credit: Ian Burt

The feeling in the Linnets camp is that survival is still a possibility, but anything other than all three points at The EBB Stadium and Lynn need to be plotting new routes next season.

Widdrington believes his team have been on the wrong end of a number of decisions by match officials – the indignation after last week’s 3-2 home defeat by Torquay was loud and clear. Even owner Stephen Cleeve has made it something of a personal crusade to ensure officials are held to account.

“We’ve had a good week after Saturday’s game where there was disappointment, but it was more frustration,” said Widdrington.

“A lot of things went against us, things that could have easily gone for us didn’t. It just seems the way at the moment, when you need a little bit of luck it just doesn’t seem to come your way.

“But I wasn’t at all disappointed with the performance on Saturday. We were disappointed with the way we defended in the three instances for the goals, but that’s always the case.

“On the back of that the lads have returned to training really well, we’ve had a full week’s training which is the first time we’ve had that near enough since I came into the building. The only other reason we haven’t had a game in midweek is because of postponements so from that point of view it’s been a good working week. Hopefully, we will have one or two back who weren’t available to us last week. "





TICKET DEAL

The Linnets are part of the National Lottery Football Weekends campaign to celebrate local clubs and communities.

The link-up is relevant for fans who plan to be at The Walks for next Saturday’s home game against FC Halifax - the club are offering a free ticket for each full paying ticket up to a maximum of two per transaction.

The offer is for on-line purchases only and details can be found on the club website at www.kltown.co.uk



