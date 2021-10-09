Linnets suffer agonising late blow

Published: 4:58 PM October 9, 2021

Aaron Jones's appeals for a penalty for this incident fell on deaf ears - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s mini run of form was ended in cruel fashion.

Lynn – still looking for their first home win of the campaign - looked to be heading for a point against one of the league’s high-fliers, after four points from their previous two games.

But with four minutes remaining, referee Andrew Miller penalised young sub Joe Taylor for handball – although it looked to have hit him from a distance of a few inches.

The free-kick was played into the area, nodded back and Danny Newton finished it off – and Lynn were robbed of a point they more than deserved.

Manager Ian Culverhouse kept faith with the same team that drew against Barnet in midweek, with the addition of 18-year-old hotshot Taylor - on dual registration with Thurlow Nunn League Wroxham, where he has scored 21 goals in 13 games this season.

There were chances for both teams early on – Lynn defender Dan Bowry did well to take the ball off the toe of Adam Rooney while at the other end a good break saw Gold Omotayo glance a header just wide.

Bowry did the same with the dangerous Joe Sbarra, nicking the ball off his toes.

It was hard going, both teams patient, until Sbarra fired goalwards from 20 yards midway through the first half – it was a bread-and-butter tip-over for keeper Paul Jones, but illustrated the visitor’s potency.

Callum Maycock swept an effort over the bar for the Moors, who were keeping Lynn at a reasonable distance from their own goal.

Lynn had calls for a penalty ignored when Aaron Jones was upended by Jordan Cranston.

Ethan Coleman fired a free-kick straight at Ryan Boot as Lynn upped the pressure, but neither side was able to break the deadlock before half-time.

Five minutes into the second half the ball fell invitingly for Ross Barrows on the left point of the area - he swung a boot was but denied by keeper Boot, diving to his left to push the ball away for a corner.

Referee Miller ignored anther penalty appeal on 69 minutes when Joe Rowley’s shot appeared to hit a hand.

Lynn lost Rowley to injury with 15 minutes to go, replaced by Brett McGavin, who has a habit of popping up with vital goals.

But it was skipper Michael Clunan who stretched Boot to his limit, a shot from the edge of the area tipped away for a corner.

Jones was forced to tip away a drive from Kyle Hudlin as the visitors piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes. And it paid off four minutes from time when sub Newton - who had been on the pitch just six minutes - turned the ball in after a harsh free-kick for handball against Taylor.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden, Bowry, Fernandez, Barrows (Gyasi 89), Coleman, Clunan, Rowley (McGavin 74), Omotayo, Linton (Taylor 64). Subs not used: Sundire, Walker.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Cranston, Howe, Gudger, Sbarra (Osborne 62), Maycock, Rooney (Newton 80), Barnett, Ball, Dallas (Hudlin 80), Maynard. Subs not used: Williams, Donawa.

Att: 1,009

Referee: Andrew Miller