Match Report
Solihull
King's Lynn Town F.C
Solihull Moors F.C
Newton 86
Linnets suffer agonising late blow
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town’s mini run of form was ended in cruel fashion.
Lynn – still looking for their first home win of the campaign - looked to be heading for a point against one of the league’s high-fliers, after four points from their previous two games.
But with four minutes remaining, referee Andrew Miller penalised young sub Joe Taylor for handball – although it looked to have hit him from a distance of a few inches.
The free-kick was played into the area, nodded back and Danny Newton finished it off – and Lynn were robbed of a point they more than deserved.
Manager Ian Culverhouse kept faith with the same team that drew against Barnet in midweek, with the addition of 18-year-old hotshot Taylor - on dual registration with Thurlow Nunn League Wroxham, where he has scored 21 goals in 13 games this season.
There were chances for both teams early on – Lynn defender Dan Bowry did well to take the ball off the toe of Adam Rooney while at the other end a good break saw Gold Omotayo glance a header just wide.
Bowry did the same with the dangerous Joe Sbarra, nicking the ball off his toes.
Most Read
- 1 Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident
- 2 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 3 'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work
- 4 'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another 550 homes
- 5 'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million
- 6 SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'
- 7 Fly-tipping couple fined £400 for dumping mattress
- 8 'It was ridiculous': Why the housing market will 'remain strong' into 2022
- 9 Village road to close for over a week as construction work begins
- 10 665 homes bid submitted for coastal village
It was hard going, both teams patient, until Sbarra fired goalwards from 20 yards midway through the first half – it was a bread-and-butter tip-over for keeper Paul Jones, but illustrated the visitor’s potency.
Callum Maycock swept an effort over the bar for the Moors, who were keeping Lynn at a reasonable distance from their own goal.
Lynn had calls for a penalty ignored when Aaron Jones was upended by Jordan Cranston.
Ethan Coleman fired a free-kick straight at Ryan Boot as Lynn upped the pressure, but neither side was able to break the deadlock before half-time.
Five minutes into the second half the ball fell invitingly for Ross Barrows on the left point of the area - he swung a boot was but denied by keeper Boot, diving to his left to push the ball away for a corner.
Referee Miller ignored anther penalty appeal on 69 minutes when Joe Rowley’s shot appeared to hit a hand.
Lynn lost Rowley to injury with 15 minutes to go, replaced by Brett McGavin, who has a habit of popping up with vital goals.
But it was skipper Michael Clunan who stretched Boot to his limit, a shot from the edge of the area tipped away for a corner.
Jones was forced to tip away a drive from Kyle Hudlin as the visitors piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes. And it paid off four minutes from time when sub Newton - who had been on the pitch just six minutes - turned the ball in after a harsh free-kick for handball against Taylor.
King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden, Bowry, Fernandez, Barrows (Gyasi 89), Coleman, Clunan, Rowley (McGavin 74), Omotayo, Linton (Taylor 64). Subs not used: Sundire, Walker.
Solihull Moors: Boot, Cranston, Howe, Gudger, Sbarra (Osborne 62), Maycock, Rooney (Newton 80), Barnett, Ball, Dallas (Hudlin 80), Maynard. Subs not used: Williams, Donawa.
Att: 1,009
Referee: Andrew Miller