Linnets opening trial night hailed a success

Published: 12:38 PM April 1, 2021

King’s Lynn Town’s search for stars of the future continues this month with further Academy trials.

The club have launched a Regional Talent Centre under Football Development Officer Dale Stokes.

The RTC scheme will host trials for boys and girls, creating a pathway for players as young as six and seven years old.

Academy under-19 trials have already been held with The Walks hosting further trials on Monday, April 12, for under 7s-9s and under 10s-12s. Two days later it’s the turn of under-7s-12s, girls only, and then under-15s-16s. The final trial is on April 16 for under 13s-14s.

The first round under-19 trials on Wednesday was a success.

"It was brilliant to see so many lads who are wanting to represent the club," said Academy manager Simpson. "The uptake was beyond our expectations really., so much so that we have now had to add a further Under 19s trial, with the date to be announced soon."

Stokes added: “The positive side of it is that those whose who choose to trial and attend can still play for their club teams.

“That’s something we wanted to emphasise as we know how much the kids love their weekend football with their friends.

“It’s always a natural worry for people as well, which we fully understand, so giving them the opportunity to do that and then represent King’s Lynn Town FC as well, was a no-brainer for us.”

Full details of all trials are available www.kltown.co.uk or by contacting Joe Simpson via email at joe.simpson@kltown.co.uk or Dale Stokes at dale@kltown.co.uk



