Championship opponents for Linnets' friendly

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:14 AM June 5, 2021    Updated: 11:18 AM June 5, 2021
Frazer Blake-Tracey in action for King's Lynn Town Football Club. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

King’s Lynn Town have announced their first friendly of the summer.

The Linnets will take on Peterborough United - newly promoted to the Championship - at The Walks on Tuesday, August 3 (7.30pm).

The fixture is part of the deal that took Frazer Blake-Tracy to Peterborough in the summer of 2019, but which didn't take place last summer because of the Covid pandemic.

Posh - who released Blake-Tracy at the end of the season, will take their first team to The Walks.

Ticket prices are: terracing - adults £15, over 65s £13, under 16s £4. Seats - £17, £15 and £7. Premium seating (yellow seats but not directors box) £18. Hospitality to include hot food, programme, team sheet, parking, central line seating £45.


