Stars follow weather forecast and call off Sheffield meeting

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:08 PM June 16, 2021   
Behind the scenes of BT Sport's coverage of the King's Lynn Stars and Somerset Rebels speedway

King's Lynn Stars have called off their meeting against Sheffield Tigers because of the forecast of bad weather - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn have made an early call to postpone Thursday night’s Premiership clash with Sheffield at the Adrian Flux Arena.
Club bosses have looked at every weather forecast and having spoken to their Sheffield counterparts it has been agreed that an early decision will minimise inconvenience for all parties.
King’s Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “Everyone can look at the forecasts and they all say the same. I know it’s the hottest day of the year as we make this call but we don’t want a repeat of the Ipswich meeting when we delayed the start to repair the track. Nobody wants that.
“We would like to thank Damien Bates at Sheffield for his co-operation, this decision has absolutely nothing to do with the delaying of the government roadmap because as far as King’s Lynn are concerned we are business as usual.”
No new date has been agreed at this stage but tickets for the meeting will be valid for any other King’s Lynn meeting this season – including the restaging.

