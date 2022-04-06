News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
OFF! King's Lynn Stars clash with Ipswich postponed

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:02 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 6:12 PM April 6, 2022
The King's Lynn Stars 2022

King's Lynn Stars will have to wait for their opening meeting of the season after their League Cup tie with Ipswich was postponed - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Stars League Cup clash with Ipswich on Thursday night is off.

The teams were scheduled to meet at the Adrian Flux Arena in Norfolk, but a statement released just before 6pm said it was "reluctantly decided to make an early decision to call it off because of the forecast of inclement weather with rain expected along with strong winds.

The club have arranged a new date of Monday, April 25 for the meeting.

All tickets purchased in advance remain valid for any other meeting at the Adrian Flux Arena.
The postponement means the opening Minors and Brady Stars home meeting of the season will now be on Thursday, April 21 against Peterborough, also in the League Cup.

The club say they hope the early decision minimises inconvenience for all concerned.

