Stars set to shine for Kerr's testimonial

King's Lynn Stars racer Lewi Kerr is working on a ‘top class’ line-up for his testimonial meeting next year.

Kerr’s big day will be staged on Sunday March 20 (4pm) as the opening meeting of the season at the Adrian Flux Arena before the team go into League Cup action with meetings against Peterborough and Ipswich on dates to be confirmed.

Former Stars favourite Niels-Kristian Iversen is the first big name revealed by Kerr as he makes an emotional return from his Denmark base.

Fellow countryman Peter Kildemand, a new signing for Lynn, is also expected to turn out.

“I’m hoping to attract a top class line-up,” said Kerr. “The guys I’ve been speaking to so far have been very positive about it, it’s a good time of year for riders looking to get some laps in.

“To have Niels back for my meeting is so good. He’s a King’s Lynn legend and I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent 2014, 2015 and 2018 with him at Lynn.

“Peter is another one like Josh Pickering who puts it on the line and his style will suit King’s Lynn, and fans will love to see him at my meeting. It’s great to have him back in British speedway so to have him do my meeting makes it an exciting start to have two really classy Danes agreeing to take part.

“Things are progressing well for the meeting behind the scenes. I never realised how much work goes in to organising a meeting like this, but I have a good team around me who are all working hard to make it a great day.”

Sponsorship packages are expected to be revealed soon along with corporate opportunities for the big day as Kerr celebrates a fine career which has seen him bounce back from serious injury.

He returns to the Minors and Brady team for next season as one of only three riders kept from 2021 with four new arrivals giving the team a fresh new look.



